MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, 2021 – what a difference a year makes, right? As today’s cover story notes, all indications are for an incredibly busy summer. Now, if we can just find the staff to handle the onslaught!
Also, in addition to the roundup of Memorial Day observances in this edition, a brief ceremony will be held 8 a.m. Monday in Madison at Lyman Cemetery off High Street followed by services at 9 a.m. at the Gilman Cemetery off East Madison Road. After that a parade will go from Gilman Cemetery to the Madison Veterans Memorial starting at about 9:15 a.m., followed by a short wreath-laying ceremony. A pancake breakfast will follow at Madison Fire Station.
BLUES ROCKS JACKSON: Blues harmonica-playing vocalist James Montgomery and his band rocked Jackson for two outdoor shows Thursday as part of the Wildcat Tavern Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series.
From the Stones’ “Miss You” to “Train,” James and his powerhouse band were just what the doctor ordered for us live-music deprived fans.
He performed his new topical track, “Get Vaccinated,” which was hilarious – and rockin’! A sample lyric:
“I kept my distance the whole world through
I just can’t take it anymore.
It’s time to turn back the clocks
and bring back the world before.
I just wanna see you baby
and bring it home to you
If I wanna hold you tight
there’s something now I gotta do:
Get vaccinated. Right now. Oh yeah!”
For more, go to jamesmontgomerybluesband.com/new-release.html.
Taking in the first show were George and Terry O’Brien, seated at the front table with Roy “The Skiing DJ” Prescott, host of WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Blues Summit.” Terry and George are sponsors of Roy's show and are bringing Matt and The Barnburners of Maine to Glen for the return of the Blues Sunday Series June 6 — please wear your masks for that one, they note.
Roy had interviewed his old buddy James the night before on “The Blues Summit." Roy shared with James and listeners that when he first moved to town from the Cape on Oct. 1, 1978, he heard James Cotton was playing that night at the old Oxen Yoke, now home to Drive Brand Studios. “Mountains and music, I knew I was going to love this town,” laughed Roy.
James then heightened everyone’s anticipation of Thursday's Wildcat shows by announcing that Tina Turner’s saxophone player Deric Dyer would be performing, calling him “one of the greatest sax players on the planet today.”
“He adds a level of excitement to the show that you cannot believe,” said James. “He will blow you away.”
At Thursday’s concert, he did just that, with the two transforming the night air into electric blasts of blues, backed by the hot guitar riffs of Wolfeboro’s Chuck Ferrell, bassist Jeff Howell and drummer A.J. Vallee, all of whom are members of Once An Outlaw.
Great to have a night out on the town, especially after the year that has been challenging for all.
The dinner-music series continues with Dustin and the Remedy June 5; local favorites Al “The Rev” Shafner and The Revtones June 12; Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Revue on June 13; and The Shadow Riders, a Marshall Tucker Tribute featuring Bruce Marshall and Al Hospers on June 19. Seatings for all shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m.
The Wildcat also features Jonathan Sarty Saturdays, the legendary Hoot night Tuesdays, the White Mountain Ceili Band Wednesdays, Rafe Matregrano Thursdays and the Rev Fridays. Go to wildcattavern.com for more.
IN OTHER HAPPENINGS, don't miss the return of the Wildquack Duck and Music Festival on Sunday, May 30. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features kids activities in Jackson Memorial Park, traveling train rides, a silent auction, live music from local favorites Al “The Rev” Shafner and Dennis & Davey, a parade and local artisans’ wares.
On the outdoor music scene, Tuckerman Brewing has the Riley Parkhurst Project from 3-6 p.m. today and the Lazy River Riders during the same hours Sunday. Ledge Brewing of Intervale has Cat Wolf Saturday and Rafe Matregrano. Live music is at the Red Parka Fridays and Sundays (Mitch Alden plays Sunday and Ryan St. Onge June 2); at the Shannon Door weekends (Rafe Matregrano plays today and Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes perform Sunday); at Deacon Street with Dennis and Davey Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons; at Sea Dog Brewing Fridays and Saturdays (Rob Viola performs today and Dan and Wayne Sunday, both 8-10) and at Max's with Fabio Gutierrez at the Snowvillage Inn Wednesdays.
HAPPY 100TH: Readers may recall how World War II Coast Guard veteran Ralph Pfeiffer of Mineral Springs celebrated his 99th birthday last year by his family surprising him with a meal from the 99 Restaurant that was delivered during the pandemic after special care was taken?
We join his daughter Meg Phillips and family of Jackson in wishing a happy 100th to Ralph on June 1! He has survived a year in pandemic isolation and will be celebrating with family, notes Meg.
IN OTHER HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we send best wishes to buddy Richard "Sitch" Samia (belatedly, 5-17); Deb Samia and Sharon Chase Hill of Hill’s RVs (5-29); Bobbi Broemme, Ski NH’s Jessyca Harris Keeler, Eileen Copeland, Dana Pappalardo (5-31); Riley the Newfie’s dad Mark Smith and Sue Luksza (6-1), Jackson photographer Judy Holmes and frequent winter visitor Donna Cleary (6-2); Rick Luksza, Valerie Nickerson, Erik Atwell, Jackson photographer Dana Clemons and County Commissioner Terry McCarthy (6-3); and Dr. Leo Kenney and DeeDee Kelly (6-4).
SUPPORT GROUP: Friend Ruthann Fabrizio notes that the the Survivor of Suicide Loss Support Group sponsored by Vaughan Community Services is restarting and meets the second Thursday of each month 6-7:30 p.m. at the Reverence for Life Building at 2503 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Call (603) 374-2434 for more information. "We encourage bringing your support person, too," says Ruthann.
IN OTHER NEWS, Dot Seybold says the Ham Foundation is in need of office space (between 400-500 square feet). Call her at (603) 356-3389.
ENJOY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, and take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of the holiday. And, thank you to all who have served or who are serving now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.