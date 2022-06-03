CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center continues to add to Conway Village’s increasingly vibrant cultural scene, with a new addition to its slate of entertainment taking the stage of the restored Anna and Kendall Ham Majestic Theatre Saturday night with the debut of the Josh and Darin Variety Show.
“Josh (Dexter Snell) and I have collaborated for years with our music, original sketches and appearances on the ‘Murder Mystery Dinner Train’ on the Conway Scenic Railroad,” said Dr. Darin Brown, who plays a mean piano.
Summoning the flavor of “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In” from the ’60s, mixed in with “The Carol Burnett Show” (I know, I’m dating myself), the night offered a fun romp of comedy skits, one-liner “quickie” jokes and musical entertainment.
Proceeds from the four planned shows are to benefit Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation.
Cast members included the talented Hannah-Jo Weisberg of Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, who would stroll out on stage carrying the “Quickie” placard to alert the audience that yet another joke segment was about to occur.
In one segment, while Darin and Josh were engaged in a dialogue, a mysterious man in a trench coat came out and blessed them before abruptly leaving, leading Darin to say, “Who was that?” to which Josh replied, “A blessing in disguise!” Ba-dump-bump!
The highlight skit was the take on the old Abbott and Costello “Who’s on first?” routine, but instead of using a baseball setting, Darrin and Josh adapted it to “Who’s in the band?” with Darin (wearing a long-hair wig as he impersonated a rock band manager) encountering Josh playing a former bandmate on the street.
When Josh asks, “So, who’s the lead singer in the band?” Darin the hippie responds, “Who,” and it takes off from there (with band members being named “What,” “How,” “When” and the band being named, “Too Many Questions”).
Another, SNL-like skit featured Darrin and Josh as attorneys, representing their clients (Hannah-Jo and Bob Walstrom) who were about to engage in a relationship. Very funny, as they went over all the clauses of just what their clients expected of one another — we should all have such wise legal protection heading into where fools rush in.
Musical guest was the inimitable Simon Crawford, who performed the amusing Monty Python song, “The Meaning of Life” (“Is life just a game where we make up the rules; While we’re searching for something to say? Or are we just simply spiraling coils; Of self-replicating DNA?”) as well as a rousing version of Don McLean’s “American Pie,” which got the audience singing along on the chorus.
The show also featured a talk show-like interview as well as musical entertainment by The Saturday Boys, the house band featuring Darin (Doc Brown) on piano, Josh (Snell) on vocals (he has a great voice), Bobby W (Bob Walstrom) on bass and PR (Paul; Ray) on guitar, joined by valley drummer-in-demand Danny Spofford, who told me after the show he currently is playing in three bands locally.
Contacted this week, prior to joining Hannah-Jo and cast at the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Shakespeare productions at Intervale’s Theater in the Wood on Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, where he has been asked to play drums, Josh said he and Darin (who is a doctor at Memorial) were very pleased with the first show.
“We are very happy with the feedback. We had 100 tickets sold for the live audience, and we also had 20 people livestream it so after expenses, we are donating over $2,000 to Jen’s Friends,” said Josh.
Future dates (featuring all-new material) are June 11, July 23, and Aug. 13, with guests to include “Mount Washington Valley Mr.” Clay Groves, Tom Rebmann, Mary Bastoni, Aimee Frechette, Paula Jones, Bob Croce and George Cleveland.
Tickets are $25 and limited to those over age 18 or accompanied by parent/guardian. Doors and Majestic Cafe concessions open at 6:30 p.m.; the shows are at 7:30 pm.
For more information go to tinyurl.com/mr3nzfau or jensfriends.org.
AT THE MAJESTIC on June 12 is the second performance in this 10th anniversary season of the Cold River Radio Show, featuring the Silks from Providence, R.I.; comedian Jim Collition, award-winning author Bruce Robert Coffin, and Local Spotlight Singer/Songwriter, and future Berklee College of Music student, Willow Carter. Host Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Radio Band also welcome special guest host Laura Knoy of NHPR’s The Exchange. For tickets, go to coldriverradio.com.
CAR SHOW: Don’t miss the Wicked Rides Car Show at the Western Maine Auto Body at 78 Spring St. in Brownfield today from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park. For fundraising and event info, go to goskate4kev@aol.com.
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS to one and al, including DeeDee Kelly and Dr. Leo Kenney (today); ardent local ski history preservationist Stefi Reed Hastings (6-5); Del Carrier, Jenifer Julian, Karen Tagliaferri and Kathleen Gallagher (6-6); Jackson artist Melanie Levitt and Junco’s Bobby Sheehan (6-7); Brett Guerringue (6-8); and Cheryl Moody, Kimberly Clarke and Brett Russell (6-10).
IN TRIBUTE, late Fryeburg historian Diane Jones is being saluted at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds today at 11 a.m. Diane was a true community servant and resource, always answering my questions about local history.
I’d also like to take a moment here to join Publisher Mark Guerringue and staff in saluting our late pressman Frank Haddy and former managing editor Bart Bachman, both of whom we recently lost to cancer. Frank was as solid as they come. Same for Bart, who was our newsroom’s Bob Newhart, with his calm demeanor, professionalism, kindness and quiet sense of humor.
Thanks to both for their dedication over the years to bringing the news to you, our readers, and for just being good guys. Our condolences to their families.
