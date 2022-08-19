CONWAY — Ten years in the show business world is a big deal.
Come Sunday, at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre in Conway, singer/host Jonathan Sarty and his crew will be celebrating 10 years of bringing the Cold River Radio Show — offering the best in regional talent to Mount Washington Valley, mixed in with an occasional national headliner — live to appreciative audiences,.
“It is amazing that we’re at 10 years. Has it been easy? Ha!” laughed Jonathan when I spoke with him this week, as he went about making preparations for what promises to be another great show, as he reflected on the challenges it has overcome, not the least of which were the impacts of COVID-19 which sidelined the show in 2020.
Since then, the venue has moved from Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Theater in the Wood in Intervale to the Majestic.
The Sartys and their Aspect Productions company created a Patreon account during the pandemic to allow fans to enjoy the shows livestreamed on coldriverradio.com, which they continue to offer.
The new venue in Conway has had an impact on attendance from loyal Jackson and Bartlett fans, but Sarty notes those seats to some extent have been filled by people hailing from the southern end of the county — Ossipee, Moultonborough, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro.
“I can tell we’re reaching a new audience because, for instance, at the last show (June 12), when we got to the ‘Mount Washington Moment’ intro when I tell everyone that I’m counting on them (my prompt for the audience to say in unison, ‘Mount Washington Moment! ), there were maybe 150 people there but maybe 15 people knew the prompt and what was going on. But we’re hoping our friends from Jackson and Bartlett will make the drive to the new venue," Sarty said.
Sunday’s show will be headlined by local favorites Acoustic Nuisance, featuring Becky Armstrong, a talented vocalist and wife of band member Davey Armstrong of Dennis and Davey fame.
Other members of the Celtic band are the inimitable guitar wizard Simon Crawford and the sweet-voiced Kevin Dolan, all longtime members of the Celtic invasion that came to the valley via Bermuda in the mid-1970s, led by the late Rod MacKenzie, Peter Lewis and Peter White.
The show also features the return for a third time of singer/songwriter Connor Garvey of Portland, Maine.
Also slated to appear is author W. Ed Crockett, who has written a book about growing up in Portland in the ‘60s in the Munjoy Hill area and about his alcoholic father, “The Ghost of Walter Crockett.”
In the “Local Spotlight,” is local entertainer Dan Aldrich, who has been making the rounds of local pubs and winning over fans.
Of course, every show features Sarty crooning tunes from the Great American Songbook, backed by the stellar Cold River Radio Band, comprised of Sonny Barbato on piano, Todd Baker on the upright bass, musical arranger Mike Sakash of Fryeburg Academy on brass and, usually, drummer Dave Mattacks but not this show.
“Dave’s playing in England with Richard and Linda Thpmson at the annual ‘Cropredy’ reunion of the Fairport Convention, so for this show we have guest drummer Bill Mead, who has played with Mike Sakash,” said Jonathan.
As always, there will be “Mount Washington Moment,” provided by Dr. Peter Crane of the Mount Washington Observatory.
“I’ll introduce a few new songs, and we also will have some collaborative classics with everyone, followed in the Majestic Cafe where drinks will be available and Dan will perform some more songs,” said Jonathan.
Jonathan thanked the show’s sponsors — the Wildcat Inn & Tavern, North Conway Music Center, Merrill Farm Inn and Resort and the Wentworth, an Elegant Country Inn.
More Cold River Radio shows are planned for Oct. 11 and Dec. 11.
For ticket and show information, go to coldriverradio.com and tune in Sundays at 9 a.m. to WMWV 93.5-FM for broadcasts of past shows.
Advance tickets are on sale at White Birch Books in North Conway, Spice & Grain in Fryeburg and at the door, but it’s always a good idea to reserve in advance.
MUSIC FANS had a tough choice this past Thursday night, as Mountain Top Music hosted a Cherry Cherry Neil Diamond Tribute at the Majestic while up at Cranmore, Rock the Rec 3 was presented as a fundraiser for the MWV Trails Association that is building the 2.9-mile North Conway Rec Path from Cranmore to Hemlock Lane just north of Walmart.
I caught the performances at Cranmore by Rek'lis and Diana’s Bath Salts. Kudos to both local bands for donating their time for the show. Rek'lis did a nice cover of Tom Petty's "You Got Lucky" and the Salts shined on U2's "Streets Have No Name," to name a few. As usual for a Thursday night this summer, rain fell during the latter part of the show.
A.J. Coleman and Son crews are making good progress on the rec path alongside North-South Road and they still hope to have it completed in November, with a contracted completion date of June 2023.
THE FEEL THE BARN series in Chocorua continues at Kimball and Neysa Packard’s Farmstand Bed and Breakfast Sunday, Aug. 21 with acclaimed pianist/songwriter Ken White and award-winning singer/songwriter Amy Fairchild. Go to the farmstand.net for more.
PERFORMING AT TUCKERMAN Brewing outdoors today is Zeme Libre and Chmera is there Sunday, both from 3-6 p.m. Now is Now is there Friday the 26th from 4-7 p.m.
Ledge Brewing features Rek'lis today and Food for Bears Sunday beginning at 6 p.m.
The Red Parka Pub has the Echotones tonight and Dennis and Davey are at Deacon Street from 6-9 p.m.
The Appalachian Mountain Club's Highland Center continues its music series tonight at 7 p.m. with an outdoor show by Beg, Steal or Borrow, a bluegrass quintet. Go to amcmusic.eventbrite.com/to register for free tickets.
Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Friday Night Sunset Concert Series has Being Petty, the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience, Aug. 26 and the Silks on Sept. 2.
Denmark Arts Center is featuring its Dam Jam Revival Aug. 28 from 12-8 p.m., with the Mallett Brothers Band, the Jason Spooner Band and outdoor family fun. Go to denmarkarts.org for more information.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including much beloved friend Tom Mulkern of the Shannon Door pub (87 today); Julie Weston James, also today; Marc Frydman, Susan Whipple and gifted musician Davey Armstrong (8-21); White Mountains historic postcard collector Steve Morrill, and Laura Riggs-Mitchell (8-22); Catherine McDonald (8-23); singer/songwriter Alana MacDonald and chef Bryant Alden (8-24); Jack Collins, former Conway selectman Theresa Kennett and Elwood McLlarkey (8-25); and Shelly Bridges, singer Bob Carper, Joyce Simard, George Fredette of First Allied (8-26).
GOOD LUCK to all of the cyclists in the 49th Mt. Washington Hillclimb. And lastly, I tip my hat to the courage of Rep. Liz Cheny in her battles in Wyoming and D.C.
Integrity in Washington: Imagine that.
