SO, ARE YOU READY FOR THE Rumble of Presidents Birthday Week?
Why a rumble? As I started this column on Friday morning, what I first thought was a grinding plow truck was in fact thunder! That was briefly followed by drizzle and even hail, once again proving we never know what to expect in the wacky winter of 2022-23!
SPEAKING OF THUNDER, Settlers Green is celebrating its 35th anniversary with community fireworks tonight at 7 p.m. The fireworks will be launching behind the new Market Basket (still under construction) so the best place to view them will be from Streetside at Settlers Green, notes marketing director Laura Lemieux.
She adds that Settlers Green’s events team will be at Barley & Salt between 4-7 p.m., where you can enter to win free groceries for a year at Market Basket. They’ll also have a guest book for all to sign that will be part of their “Community Time Capsule” project. Look under the red tent for more information. The drawing for the free food will be held as part of Market Basket’s grand opening at Settlers, targeted for June so stay tuned. Go to settlersgreen.com for the scoop.
ANOTHER HIGHLIGHT of the week is the Rumble of the Rails, the Conway Scenic Railroad’s Snow Trains, running four times daily, Feb. 18-26, departing form the 1874-built North Conway Train Station for Attitash at 10:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“People have really been enjoying it. There’s a lot of nostalgia to it and when we had that really cold weather two weekends ago, it was really busy,” said Brian Solomon, marketing and events coordinator for the railroad,
A treat next Tuesday will be the return of the railroad-themed musical duo, Eastwood Station, comprised of Ben Baker and Danny Woodman of the Rochester area.
They play a variety of railroad-themed cover tunes such as “They City of New Orleans” as well as their own songs, including, “Mountain Railway,” a tune about the Conway Scenic’s Mountaineer excursion that runs in the warmer months through Crawford Notch.
Call (603) 356-5251 or go to ocnwayscenic.com for more information.
SKI OUTLOOK: The good news is that for the first of two February vacation weeks, the snow cover (and trail counts) still look great at local alpine and ski touring centers, with sunny skies in the forecast for today to kick things off on the right ski (or snowshoe).
Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center’s Doug Garland on Friday said: “Things are going to be good as temperatures are to drop tonight and we’ll resume our grooming Saturday so we are expecting great skiing — quality over quantity for Saturday with 30 kilometers and then good skiing the rest of vacation week with 60k.”
The great thing during our weekly chat for this history-loving reporter is Doug and I got talking about how both of our ancestors were involved with the Battle of Bunker Hill in Charlestown in June 1775 — ain’t it cool that 248 years later, Richard Garland and Steven Eastman’s descendants are able to talk about that while discussing ski conditions? That’s New Hampshire for you.
Here were the latest conditions as reported by Ski New Hampshire (skinh.com) as of Feb. 17: alpine: Attitash (50 of 68 trails; apres ski weekends); Black Mountain (37 of 45 trails; daily apres ski); Bretton Woods (74 of 98 trails; daily apres ski); Cranmore (42 of 57 trails; tubing park and adventure park; daily Cranapalooza; extended hours and daily apres ski during vacation week; fireworks Feb. 25 6:30 p.m.); King Pine (all 17 trails; apres ski Saturdays; night skiing til 6 p.m. daily during vacation week; and Wildcat Mountain (45 of 48 trails; apres ski Saturdays).
Cross country: In addition to the aforementioned Bear Notch, cross-country areas reporting included Bretton Woods (37 of 57 trails; sleigh rides); Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center (36 of 49 trails; SnowCoach and tubing); Jackson Ski Touring (34 of 59 trails); MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center (six of 31 trails open; guided snowshoe tours Saturdays at 1 p.m. and annual Chocolate Festival Feb. 26) the Reserve at Purity Spring Resort/King Pine (10 of 17 trails) and the 100 Acre Wood in Intervale (groomed trails, including the Storybook Trail).
FOR ICE SKATING, try out the Emerald Pond at the Nestlenook Farm in Jackson (nestlenookfarmsleighrides.com; 603-383-7101; or the indoor ice at the Ham Arena (603-447-5886; hamarena.com).
IN MUSIC, the Blue Grit Blues Band is at Tuckerman Brewing in Conway today from 3-6 p.m. and the Reklis Duo is there Sunday form 4-7 p.m. The Majestic Loonbirds return Feb. 24.
The Red Parka Pub has Lazy River Riders tonight and Win It Wednesdays for aores ski Wednesday with entertainment by Jonathan Sarty and friends.
The Wildcat Tavern has Al “The Rev” Shafner for apres ski Saturdays and Jeremy Dean tonight with Jonathan Sarty Sunday and Hoot night Tuesdays. The Rev rocks it out Friday nights as well.
The Shannon Door Pub in Jackson Village has Scott Baer today and Sunday; Mike and Becca the Rek-lis Duo Monday and Thursday and Marty Quirk for apres ski Saturdays; Sea Dog Brewing has Robin James today; and Top of the Ninth in Fryeburg has Jon Sarty Band tonight and Shark Martin from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, Ledge Brewing has Simon Crawford’s Generations Band Sunday.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including: Anne Detzer (today); Mountaintop Music Center’s George Wiese (2-19); Our lady of the mountains’ Deacon Jack Carey and retired MWV Chamber director Janice Moon Crawford, (2-20); Alicia Hawkes, Deborah Burkett, Darin Brown, the Gibson Center’s Karen James and Jim Dunwell (2-21); President George Washington, Alison Arthur, Kate Soule, Denise Leighton and Debbie Anderson (2-22); Thom Steele, Matty B Bowman and Deborah Fauver (2-23); Trisha Jacobson, Vicki Hill (2-24); and all others.
IN CLOSING, a ski hat’s off to the valley’s Mark Synnott, Tyler Ray and Samantha Trombley for their great work in presenting the seventh annual Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Fest. The workshops, talks and outdoor sessions were a great success and the event has taken its place in the valley as a real highlight of the outdoor winter scene.
