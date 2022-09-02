alana

Alana MacDonald, formerly of Devonsquare, played with her band at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast's "Feel the Barn" Sunday night music series in Chocorua on Aug. 28. Sitting in with the band was former Devonsquare guitarist/singer-songwriter Tom Dean (second from left). At left is guitarist Robby Coffin. At right is bassist Tom Dyhrberg. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — Last Sunday evening was a tour de force and a triumphant comeback for former Devonsquare singer-songwriter-vocalist-violinist Alana MacDonald of Eaton.

Sold out a month in advance, the show at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast’s “Feel the Barn” Sunday night summer and fall series was a lovefest for Alana and bandmates and fans, as everyone there knew that it was more than a concert.

