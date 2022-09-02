TAMWORTH — Last Sunday evening was a tour de force and a triumphant comeback for former Devonsquare singer-songwriter-vocalist-violinist Alana MacDonald of Eaton.
Sold out a month in advance, the show at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast’s “Feel the Barn” Sunday night summer and fall series was a lovefest for Alana and bandmates and fans, as everyone there knew that it was more than a concert.
It was that, of course, but so much more.
Alana, 74, was a breast cancer survivor 12 years ago.
Always resilient, she came back from that and had launched a solo career after bandmate Tom Dean (with whom she had played for 40 years along with late band founder Herb Ludwig, recording several albums) dissolved the longtime valley and regionally-treasured Devonsquare acoustic folk/adult contemporary album-oriented rock band with a sold-out farewell show at Stone Mountain Arts Center in November 2019.
Not wanting to retire, she next performed her own sold-out solo show at SMAC, redefining herself as a solo artist with her great backup band — and then the cancer came back, first stomach cancer and then melanoma, the latter of which required six skin grafts to her face.
Those latter cancers forced the cancellation last summer of her planned return to the Feel the Barn Series.
So, seeing her onstage this past Sunday night was an amazing thing to behold — and what a performance it was!
“I didn’t know whether this was to have been my swan song or not — instead, to use an analogy here, it was my eagle launch!” an exhilarated and grateful Alana enthused this week in a follow-up interview after the stellar show.
She was accompanied in the two-hour show by guitarist/longtime Devon2 fan Robby Coffin, pianist Michael McGinnis and bassist Tom Dyhrberg.
In a special surprise for the audience, she invited Tom Dean to join them on two Devonsquare songs, “Raining Down on Bleeker Street” from Devonsquare’s “Bye-Bye Route 16” and Alana’s “Nickel and a Dime.”
“I called Tommy up last week and said I wanted him to come sing with me. I am so glad he accepted and came to join us,” said Alana, who was still flying high five days after the show when we spoke in a phone interview from hers and Johnny Edge’s Rockhouse Mountain Farm home in Eaton.
For those who have seen her perform with Herb and Tom all these years, it was delightful to see Alana as a force of nature of her own, not as the girl between the guys (a role she always played deftly) but in her own right.
“It is fun for me to say whatever I want. I think the audience enjoyed it last Sunday when I told stories about the songs, about what they were written about," she said.
A case in point was her new thought-provoking song, “Red,” in which she says the opening lines first came to her about 20 years or so ago and which she shared with Herb and Tom but which she then filed away until it came storming back into her head and is now a complete song, opening with, “Red is the last color that a blind man sees.”
References to Red Square, red balls and more follow. Another new catchy country tune is “I Ain’t No Pickup Babe I Drive An 18-Wheeler.”
“I’m no country singer but if Miranda Lambert sang that song it would be a hit — it’s got catchy lines all the way through it. Tommy Dean said I need to put more ‘RRR’s in it,” she laughed.
Another third new song is “Tiger,” which is how Alana sees herself, at this stage in her life, on her own musically and grateful after the cancer challenges.
Other songs which she performed included Devonsquare’s “Night Sail” and “Tin Man,” the latter of which was a Herb composition and which Robby Coffin nailed at the show.
Others included “I Don’t Know Why” from the Devon2 album, written by Shawn Colvin; the Devonsquare ‘60s generation anthem written by Alana, “Bye-Bye Route 66;” “Brave New World” from Devonsquare’s “Industrial Twilight;” a hauntingly beautiful rendition of The Beatles’ “In My Life” which she sang on the critically-acclaimed Tom Dean-Rex Fowler Nutopians’ John Lennon tribute album, and ending fittingly enough with Alana’s ”If You Could See Me Now.”
Standing tall, we all could see her now, and those who have followed her career all these years were proud — and moved.
“I had not sung on stage for two and a half years. It was incredibly wonderful,” said Alana. “I’m grateful for all of it, having been through what I have."
If you missed it, don’t worry — she and the band are hoping to perform more shows in the area this fall, so stay tuned and we'll let you know.
Next up at the Farmstand on Sept. 5 is New Orleans performer Glen David Andrews. Go to thefarmstand.net for tickets and be sure to sample some of Kimball’s N’Awlins great food.
IN OTHER MUSIC, Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Band welcome Boston vocalist Cassandre McKinney to the Old Saco River Inn in Fryeburg Sept. 4 for a Cold River Revue dinner/concert show. Go to coldriverradio.com for tickets.
LIKE LINDA RONSTADT’S MUSIC? Mountain Top Music at the Majestic Theatre in Conway hosts a Linda Rondstadt tribute Sept. 10, presented by vocalist Susan Goyette. From “Blue Bayou” and "When Will I Be Loved" to “You’re No Good,” it ought to make for a great evening of music. For further information, go to mountaintop.lodus.com.
The exquisite Majestic Café hosts the Time Zones on Sept. 9 from 7-9 .m., featuring drums, violin and seven-string guitar.
IN OUTDOOR MUSIC, Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway has Rek-lis today, and the Jason Spooner Band on Sunday, both 3-6 p.m.
LEDGE BREWING CO. in Intervale has the Lazy River Riders today, 6-9 p.m.
HERE THEY ARE: The Beatles! The Believe in Books Literacy Foundation's Friday Sunset Concert Series continues Sept. 9 with Studio Two: the Beatles Tribute. If you wanna hold my hand or take a drive on the long and winding road, I'll see you there, fellow Fab Four fans!
IF YOU’RE IN NEED of books or CDs, check out Pope Memorial Library’s Used Book and CD Sale today and Sunday in North Conway, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For furniture, head to MWV Habitat for Humanity’s Yard Sale at Attitash’s Bear Peak Lodge today, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
And don’t miss the Gibson Center’s Labor Day Crafter’s Fair today and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
LASTLY, MUD BOWL PARADE REGISTRATION: Mud Bowl is coming up Sept. 9-11, with an opening local team splash-off Sept. 9 at 9:40 a.m. at Steve Eastman Memorial Field between the newly named Hawgs and the North Country Crocs. To register for the Tournament of Mud Parade, set for Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m., email new parade chair Molly Greenwood at mollymullinsgreenwood@gmail.com by Sept. 5. Hey, Mud Bowl!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.