CONWAY— Well, glad THAT’S behind us, right?
Friday’s powerful bomb cyclone in the Midwest, consisting of snow, rain and wind had just about everything but locusts, impacting travel plans for many as Christmas weekend arrived. It truly was the Grinch storm, knocking out power in many parts of the state, including several homes in Albany.
Nationwide, 200 million people were in the winter storm’s path.
Friday brought snow, rain, wind and fog. Now we’ve got cold temperatures, and many customers without power.
Speaking of which, we join all of New Hampshire in thanking the line crews from as far away as Texas who are missing out on their family Christmases to come to our aid.
Friday’s foul weather earned the lowest possible rating — a nickel — from local weather observer Ed Bergeron of out of a possible rating of 5 to 50 cents.
“I only gave it a nickel because you can’t go any lower,” Ed related to us as the storm that had dropped a few inches of snow Thursday night was falling as heavy rain Friday morning, swelling the Saco and causing a flood watch for local streams.
As I write this Friday morning, when our temperatures were 46 degrees, it was warmer in Vermont than the Gulf Coast — crazy!
I share this headline from FOX Weather Friday:
“Deadly Christmas week blizzard becomes bomb cyclone; power outages explode amid travel nightmare.”
I’m tempted to run for my life – but then, I’ve got a column to write ... \ before the power and internet get interrupted.
I stopped by Walmart and Hannaford on Thursday night to get my water and batteries and both places were frenzied, as everyone stocked up not only for Christmas but also to get ready for the storm and possible power outages.
While there, I ran into tons of friends, including Conway Selectman John Colbath, Denise Leighton of Vaughan Community Services, Kennett High culinary director Bryant Alden, ski racing timer Matt Howard and so many others.
The nearby Circle K North Conway Irving was also packed with drivers queueing up to fill their tanks, just in case.
I ran into friend Dana Jones, former marketing director at White Mountain Oil and Propane, who was pulling out of the parking lot in his truck, and he told me there were 20 people in line inside the Circle K store, with just one clerk on duty — which certainly tells you droves about our local employment shortage!
Proving once again, there’s othing like a good storm to get everyone revved up.
CHRISTMASES PAST: It’s not the first time we’ve encountered such a dismal start to Christmas week, Bergeron recalled.
“I remember being up at Cranmore in the days before snowmaking when Herbie (Schneider) owned the mountain, and we were all at the Eating House (now Zip’s): Jimmy Mersereau and Hot Rod (John Holmes) and a few of the old-timers, watching the rain come down. It was horrible,” said Ed.
I remember that Christmas, as it was my first year out of UNH and it was pretty dire without much snowmaking to speak of — King Pine took advantage of a Small Business Association loan and put in snowmaking on their frontside the following winter of ’80-81, and when the low snowfall happened again that season, Attitash in February ’81 announced they would install snowmaking and King Pine added snowmaking to their backside.
No one in the ski industry is happy about what happened Friday, but with the forecast for cold temperatures, they aren’t panicking, because all of our local mountains now have snowmaking — even Jackson Ski Touring and Great Glen. So, in addition to the line crews from the power companies, kudos to our snowmakers and groomers who will be tasked with getting all of the trails back in shape.
LEGION DINNER: After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual American Legion Post 95 Christmas Day feast will once again be served at the Conway Congregational Church (Brown Church) in Conway Village on Dec. 25. The legion is planning on serving roughly 300 meals. Takeout will be available at 11:30 a.m. and sit-down service starts at noon.
Other meal options: The Appalachian Mountain Club is offering a Christmas buffet served in a community setting at the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center and Joe Dodge Lodge Dec. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a fireside social beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets are $29 and people are asked to call to reserve spot at (603) 466-2721.
While the Gibson Center for Senior Services is closed on Christmas, it is hosting a post-Christmas party at Stonehurst Manor on Jan. 5 and a streaming “Magic of Christmas concert Dec. 29 at the center. For more information, go to gibsoncenter.org or call (603) 356-3231.
THE SNOWVILLAGE Inn raised $2,000 for the Freedom Food Pantry through its food donation fund drive, 50-50 raffle and craft fair, the latter of which was held Dec. 11 as part of the 25th annual Inn-to-Inn Cookie Tour.
Per usual, running on what my family calls “Tom Time,” I got there late, but all was not lost as I was delighted to see Jen Kovach’s special small Christmas tree that features ornaments crafted by her friend, artist Tony Dotson of Cincinnati. The whimsical decorations depict characters such as Pee-wee Herman (Paul Reubens), always one of my comical favorites. Heh-Ha! To see more of Tony’s whimsical art, find him on Facebook at TonyDotsonArt.
The inn looked magical, and it was a real treat to catch up with Jen and fellow community-minded innkeeper Kevin Flynn. They were featured on Channel 9’s “Chronicle” program this past Thursday night in a feature on the Cookie Tour.
They also are presenting a New Year’s Celebration — for more, go to snowvillageinn.com.
Jen told Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott on the WMWV Morning Show on Wednesday that the Max’s Restaurant/Snowvillage Inn staff had their Christmas party at Tuckerman Brewing, dancing to Shark Martin last weekend, a highlight of which was a Billy Idol dance contest.
That was comical to hear, because longtime valley residents may recall when Roy donned a Billy Idol outfit for a karaoke contest at the old North Conway Athletic Club back in the 1980s, in which he won first place. “I won $50 — which was less than what it cost me for the hairdo,” Roy related, noting he had his hair dyed blonde and spiked. Ah, the old days!
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS to one and all, including chef/caterer Brian Coffey, Jimmy Yamartino, lake skating enthusiast Nina Toor and Ray Porter (today); the Farmstand’s Kimball Packard (the big 7-0), Steve Cram, Mary Jane Hopkins and Jesus of Nazareth (12-25); The Met’s Larry Flaherty, Elaine Hirshan of The Laconia Daily Sun (12-26); Stacy Loehr Allen and Shannon Dunfey-Ball (12-27); Bruce Kennett (12-28); Greg Mossman, Bill Gillis and Evelyn Rivers (12-29); and all others.
MERRY CHRISTMAS to one and all, and to all, a good night — after the storm! Have a great holiday
