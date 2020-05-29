Limited socialization to minimize spreading of the virus continues, and I have been attending several Zoom events from the comfort of my living room. I have particularly enjoyed “In the Round,” a Sandwich-based ongoing conversation each Sunday morning.
Last Sunday, the topic centered around how people are coping with the issues incurred by the shutdown of the economy. It was interesting to note the similarity of experiences in various parts of the country. I’m looking forward to next week’s topic “Should I eat meat.” If you are interested in joining in the Zoom link will be posted on the Sandwich Board. For information, email peggylongley@sbsglobal.net.
Later the same morning, I enjoyed the Unitarian Universalist Church’s Zoom service led by the Rev. Betsy Tabor who showed us the front page of The New York Times, filled with the names of one thousand people who have perished in the pandemic (there are now 100,000). She read aloud some of the names of the deceased, with their ages.
The service included music by Shana Aisenburg and visuals by Alexander Trask. I particularly enjoy the break out sessions where we randomly form smaller discussion groups. The topics largely centered around how we are each coping with personal challenges brought about by The Pandemic, and what we are each doing to mitigate the isolation.
I also attended the Tamworth Recycling Group’s Zoom meeting this week, hosted by Cook Memorial Library. Projects put on hold include a paper shredding collaboration with Sandwich and visits to waste disposal and recycling facilities. The transfer station will resume recycling of steel/aluminum cans/glass bottles and corrugated cardboard on June 3. To maintain social-distancing and safety, new traffic patterns have been established. For more information, go to tamworth.org. When loading your vehicle, pack your recyclables so that they can be removed before the solid waste.
Later the same evening, I "Zoom"ed over to Cook Memorial Library again to observe an engaging power point presentation by Chocorua Conservation’s naturalist Lynne Flaccus about turtles.
Turtles, we learned, are prehistoric having lived on earth for 20 million years. They have learned to adapt to various environments: desert, forests, marshlands, and oceans. Flaccus showed us the different species of the animal inhabiting New Hampshire. Turtles and their eggs suffer from predation, and are victims of the global pet trade, human consumption, road fatalities and injuries, climate change and other factors. Thanks to Flaccus, Chocorua Conservation and Cook Memorial Library for making this enjoyable event possible.
A daily event, made possible by recent glorious weather, is the daily meeting of Chocorua Community Church’s Mug Club in front of the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This has replaced the popular Zoom meetings. There is a CDC limit of 10 people. We all sit 6 feet apart and enjoy lively conversation as activities director Erika Boynton serves coffee and snacks. A popular weekly event on Thursdays is a pop up poetry reading in which Mug Club members bring favorite poems to read aloud.
Area restaurants, closed according to CDC guidelines, are now opening. I visited Rosie’s Restaurant recently. Before I set off, I called in my order. On arrival, I waited for a text and picked up my breakfast at the takeout window. There were plenty of empty tables, both under a large tent and outside. It was wonderful to see Rosie’s great staff, all enthusiastically cooking and serving up great food. Call (603) 323-8611.
The Tamworth Farmers' Market is now located at K.A. Brett as there is more parking space and room for social-distancing. Masks are required, and it’s open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Other Store takes orders for groceries by phone and customers may pick up their orders curbside. Call (603) 323-8872 for information.
Lianne Prentice, director of The Community School, has been cooking up a storm to help people who are struggling to feed their families during the pandemic or who would like to add a little variety to their diet. She invites everyone to come and visit and take what they need. Pay what you can afford or what you think the food is worth. I visited The Community School’s plant sale on Saturday and purchased tomato and pepper plants.
The Chocorua Public Library will open, with restrictions, on June 1. In accordance with CDC guidelines, only four patrons will be able to use the library at the same time to select and borrow books and DVDs The computers and printing facilities will not be available until further notice. Patrons may use Wi-Fi for their own devices outside the library.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens recently held an in-person annual general meeting during which a new slate of officers were nominated and elected. Ossipee Concerned Citizen is particularly important to Tamworth residents as it prepare Meals on Wheels for our town. The drivers are organized by Tamworth Community Nurses.
Ossipee Concerned Citizen also oversees Moultonborough elderly nutrition services at the legion, where the meals are cooked onsite, serving local communities. Starting June 1, on Monday at noon, meals will be brought over to the Tamworth Town House from Ossipee Concerned Citizen for pickup. Under normal circumstances the meals are served in the Townhouse. Call Ossipee Concerned Citizen at (603) 539 6851 to order a takeout meal, and pickup after noon, Monday to Friday. Thanks very much to Ossipee Concerned Citizen, Tamworth Community Nurses Association and all the volunteer drivers.
A message to Tamworth voters from the supervisors of the checklist: ”The supervisors of the checklist are meeting from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening June 2. At this time, we will be approving changes to the checklist including new registrations, and political party changes. No party changes can be accepted after June 2 until after the Sept. 8 State Primary Election, so you need to be sure you are registered now as you will want to be for that Primary. You may come to our meeting on June 2 at the town office or if you phone Sharon Nothnagle at (603) 960-0358. She will arrange to get a form to you by June 2. If you are not sure which party you are registered in, give her a call and she will tell you.
Please email items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.