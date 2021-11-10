Sunday, Oct. 31, was the last day The Other Store was open. When we arrived, many customers, and well-wishers were looking around, thanking Katy Thompson for keeping the iconic store open for so many years. Nostalgia filled the air and it was a bittersweet occasion. We ordered sundaes, sat at the counter and watched and listened to the customers coming and going.
I asked Katy when she opened the store, and she responded, June 1993. I recall running the Lakeside General Store in Silver Lake when Kate came in during the early 1990s and mentioned she had just purchased The Other Store and was looking for ideas.
A few years later, when we returned to Tamworth, I became a part-time cook for a while and worked with Kathie Dyrenforth, Ellen Eldridge, Betty Wasson, and June Crowell, all beloved longtime staff. I also learned to mix paint, cut keys and locate various screws, nuts and bolts, and other hardware. I particularly recall the tiny Canfield twins twirling around on the stools. Willa Canfield, now all grown up, graciously made and served us our sundaes.
In the summer, The Barnstormers’ actors and production crew often came by for breakfast. Tourists, skiers, cyclists and local residents all gathered around the friendly red counter. The store’s expansive deck, furnished with tables and umbrellas, was a popular dining spot throughout the summer. Customers enjoyed not only sandwiches, soups, ice cream and Betty Wasson’s famous pies, but also the view of the Swift River tumbling and swirling a few yards away.
Later, Katy introduced Concerts by The River, a series of musical events during the summer months: jazz, folk, ceili, calypso bands were all received warmly by appreciative audiences who sat on lawn chairs, or on the deck.
I would like to thank Katy Thompson for her vision in creating the wonderful The Other Store that has been the center of our beloved village for 28 years, and all those who helped implement that dream.
Now, we are all impatiently waiting for spring when The Other Store will be transformed to a bakery, run by Peg Loughran, creator of Sunnyfield Bakery. I can’t wait to smell the delicious fragrance of freshly baked bread, sip coffee and watch the river.
Owing to persistent rain for several days, The Community School’s harvest fest has been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will include a harvest lunch of venison stew, mac and cheese with butternut squash, fresh rolls, cabbage slaw with garlic vinaigrette and pie — all by donation; free haircuts by Annie Provenzano; lively music by Judy Billera, Heidi Fayle and Andi Prill; seasonal stories by Heidi Fayle; $5 pony rides for kids; and crafts with Alex Bradford.
You may wish to bring a lawn chair and blanket. By donation there will be a book sale of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and children’s books; Christmas decorations; winter coats and boots, hiking boots, muck and rain boots, hats, shoes, and some clothing — all gently used; winter sports equipment and various items of furniture. Masks are required inside the building, regardless of vaccination status. Lianne Prentice thanks everyone who has generously donated items for the event. For more information, email director@communityschoolnh.org.
News from the Chocorua Community Church’s Mug Club: October’s activities wrapped up with a “Spiritual Wellness” activity. The group shared homemade chicken soup, sipped a variety of herbal teas and enjoyed the warmth of good company.
November’s Coffee and Connections theme is “Thanks & Giving.” Everyone is invited to bring a can or small bag of cat or dog food for the NH Humane Society. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Erica Boynton presented beautiful bouquets and chocolates for everyone. We were invited to sign the “Gratitude Pumpkin.”
The Mug Club collects personal care items for the Community Food Center. Items such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap and razors can be placed in the box in the narthex on Sunday or brought to the church during normal business hours. There are also envelopes for financial donations. The Mug Club is a friendly, welcoming, comfortable location, open weekdays from 9:30 to noon, whenever the sign is displayed.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens is resuming in-person dining for senior meals. Seniors can now go down to Ossipee Concerned Citizens located at 3 Dore St. in Center Ossipee on weekdays and enjoy a delicious hot meal with a salad bar and dessert. The requested donation is $3 per meal. If you have questions, call (603) 539 6851. You can locate the menu at ossipee concerned citizens.wordpress.com. Monday deliveries of meals to the Tamworth Townhouse have been discontinued.
Friday, Nov. 5, is the kickoff for the ArtWorks second annual charity silent auction from 5 to 7 p.m. Bid on over 70 auction items to benefit Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery Coalition, Tamworth Community Nurses Association and The ArtWorks.
View over 70 auction items online at chocoruaartworks.com, including wall art, pottery, glass, jewelry, accessories, goods and services from local businesses, a vintage airplane ride, tickets, gift certificates for food, gifts and more.
Bid in person, by phone at (603) 323-8041 or email artworks4us2@gmail.com. Bidding closes at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Gallery hours for November and December are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and First Fridays from noon to 7 p.m.
Cook Memorial Library Director Mary Cronin reminds patrons that November’s dark evenings are perfect for skywatching. The library has a telescope you can borrow with easy to follow instructions, thanks to N.H. Astronomical Society and Marc Stowbridge.
Starting Friday, Nov. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., join the Friends of Cook Memorial Library in the downstairs meeting room for coffee, tea and snacks, and a time to visit with neighbors. Plan to wear a mask until seated. There will be a mini book sale to browse, too. If you have questions, call Cook Memorial Library, (603) 323-8510 or go to tamworthlibrary.org
Hours are Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tamworth delegation to the SAU 9 and 13 Cooperative School District Planning Board will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Brett School cafeteria The current contracts that “sending districts” (like Tamworth) have with Conway for sending students to Kennett will expire in 2027. But the time is now for crafting a new contract (or conceivably considering choosing an entirely different school).
One way to rework the contract is to form a Cooperative School District with the other districts. Jack Waldron, Kent Hemingway and Dexter Harding are Tamworth’s members of a valley-wide planning committee considering the complex questions involved. Everyone is invited to come and consider the following questions (and others). Who will own the high school? How will the high school be governed (curriculum, operating budgets, staffing, student issues, course offerings, special education, etc.)? How will operating costs be allocated among the member districts (tuition)? How will the current and future capital costs be allocated among the member districts?
I had a senior moment, or more likely a senior afternoon, when I wrote the last Tamworth column. I apologize for the errors, and thank Michele Longley for pointing them out. Here is the corrected version of paragraph seven. I apologize particularly to Elizabeth Rowe, whose name I got completely wrong and also to Michelle Longley for misnaming the current exhibit.
“Tamworth History Center’s Annual Meeting, which included a traditional potluck luncheon, with a selection of entrees, salads, and baked goods took place on Saturday, Oct. 16, and was attended by board members and members of the Community. Betsy Loughran introduced the meeting, welcomed everyone and thanked the board, in particular retiring chairman Michelle Longley whose meticulous research contributed greatly to the exhibit “Women of Tamworth” last year and “Stories of Tamworth Village’’ exhibit this year, which is currently on display around the village. Treasurer Elizabeth Rowe went over items in the Treasurer’s Report, which was passed unanimously. Longtime owner and operator of The Other Store, and newly elected co-chair of Tamworth History Center, Kate Thompson spoke about the history of the various stores in Tamworth village, and how she went about renovating and recreating The Other Store with a constantly changing team of talented employees. Thanks to everyone who works to make the Tamworth History Center a vibrant part of our community.”
Please send items for this column to Ann Borges at annimac419@gmail.com.
