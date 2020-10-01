The last week in September featured brilliant foliage colors, blue skies and arid conditions. While walking alongside a wooded area I heard the sounds of acorns landing on roofs with cracking sounds resembling gunshots. Roads and lawns are already covered thickly with leaves. Heavy rain on Tuesday night into Wednesday soaked dry flammable trees and swelled rivers and streams and revived vegetation to the relief of homeowners and farmers
Although pandemic-related precautions caused cancellations of many beloved summer events, including Barnstormer performances, the farmers’ market at K.A. Brett has remained a popular venue, and last Saturday everyone was enjoying the brilliant sunshine as they strolled around. On the way there, I stopped at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes to check out its thrift shop. The shop now accepts only cash, and it’s helpful to have small bills available.
Later that day, I attended an amazing outdoor concert “Opera on Tap” behind the Library. Five talented opera singers shared popular arias from famous operas. They were Emily Adams, mezzo soprano; Emily Bieber, soprano; Norah Rose Cronin, soprano; Erin Smith-Davis, soprano; and Jocelyn van Wyk, soprano. Norah Rose Cronin’s proud mother is Mary Cronin, Cook Memorial Library’s library director. Thanks to Kate Thompson for sponsoring the event and donating the use of her property, to the opera singers and all who made it possible.
Join the Tamworth Distilling on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. for a day filled with apples, pumpkins and pies. Tamworth Distilling is calling all pie makers and bakers to showcase their delicious creations at the Backyard Bake-Off. The winner will receive a $300 cash prize.
“Button Up New Hampshire,” the popular home energy savings workshop series, is coming virtually to Tamworth and takes place online on Zoom, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., which includes a live Q and A time. The workshop, co-hosted by the Cook Memorial Library and the Tamworth Community Nurse Association, is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative. NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities (Eversource, Liberty Utilities, NH Electric Cooperative and Unitil). The utilities are working together to provide NH customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect the NH environment. PAREI of Plymouth, NH is working with local groups around the state to bring these workshops to the public on behalf of New Hampshire’s utilities.
At this NHSaves Button Up Workshop, Andy Duncan, Energy Training Manager for Lakes Region Community College, and Ted Stiles, BPI Building Analyst, will talk about how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.
To register and receive the Zoom link, email Amy Carter at amy@tamworthlibrary.org.Workshop organizers also recommend the public sign up with NHSaves Facebook and Twitter pages for up to date information on energy saving tips and programs
The Chocorua Community Association will be hosting a Zoom session this year for Candidates Night on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. There will be a moderator, and a Zoom facilitator. Invitations are going to executive council, state Senate, House representatives District 3 and 7, and county commissioners 2nd and 3rd Districts, advertising to Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth. It will be available for viewing afterwards.
Chocorua Conservancy’s fact and photographed-filled website (chocorualake.org) reveals that a friendly baby snapping turtle swims along the shore at Chocorua Lake: “Snapping turtles are not a danger to humans as long as you leave them alone — they don’t attack humans in the water and will only appear aggressive on shore if they are being harassed — snapping is their defense mechanism.In June, snapping turtle females dig all along the sandy beach areas of Old Route 16 and at the Tamworth residents-only beach. It’s not unusual to see the eggs hatch now, or even into November, depending on the weather. Snappers and painted turtles both often hatch late — sometimes they hatch underground, and the young over-winter underground in their nest, not coming above ground until the spring.They both have freeze tolerance as juveniles.”
The Other Store continues to supply a variety of groceries and produce for kerbside delivery. To order: Phone or email a day ahead of your preferred pickup, if possible.
The Other Store is open for pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Call (603) 323-8872 or email ordersTOS@gmail.com.
You can pay by credit card over the phone or check at time of pickup. Thanks to Kate Thompson and her team for making it possible for people to remain safe and save time and gas traveling for necessities.
Please send items for this column to: annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.