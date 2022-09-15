I’m old enough to remember pledging allegiance to God and the king when I was a Brownie, decades ago in England. I recall Nov. 14, 1948, when a neighbor knocked on our door proclaiming, “It’s a boy.” Prince Charles had made his debut.
Later, as a press/information officer for British Information Services in New York, I helped arrange the press coverage for the queen’s visit in 1976. Although I have been a U.S. citizen for about 25 years, I still have emotional roots in the United Kingdom, and I share the sadness felt around the world by The queen’s passing last week. God save, the king!
For months, our mailbox has been jammed with political fliers touting the attributes of political candidates and venomously attacking their opponents in the most acrimonious primary I have ever witnessed.
In contrast, primary voting took place in the gym at K.A. Brett School in a tranquil and civilized setting. Thanks to all the election workers who worked hard to make it happen.
The election results were published in The Conway Sun on Sept. 15. Congratulations to those who prevailed, and thanks to everyone who put their time, energy and money into running for office.
For those planning to attend the memorial for beloved Barnstormers Theatre actor Cope Murray on Sunday at 1 p.m, there has been a slight change to the reception. Instead of holding it outside under a tent, it will be held inside the Tamworth History Center.
Tamworth town website (tamworthnh.org) contains a wealth of information, including forthcoming town-related meetings, some with Zoom alternatives.
There are three advertised employment opportunities: police sergeant, grounds manager and recreation coordinator (Dan Beauregard’s last day was Aug. 1).
The board is looking to hire a part-time recreation coordinator and, unrelated to that, our current full-time maintenance person has given notice and so the board is looking for his replacement.
Important listings on the website also include members of town boards, town resources, including places of worship.
Our new town manager, Keats Myer, also compiles a newsletter of town-related events.
This year marks the 16th “One Book One Valley” regional community read program. Go to onebookonevalley.org for information about the events taking place in the Mount Washington Valley area. This year’s book is “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty.
Copies may be borrowed from Cook Memorial Library.
The library will host a Zoom discussion on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The link is on the library website at tamworthlibrary.org.
I would like to thank librarian Mary Cronin and her staff for hosting several outdoor concerts this year in front of and behind the library in a bucolic setting. The music included folk, jazz, country, and Gaelic.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens has hired a dietitian to ensure that the meals offered to Meals on Wheels clients and to those who eat in the dining room at their facility in Center Ossipee are well balanced and delicious.
Seniors 60 and over are invited and are assured of a nutritious dining experience with friendly people. The suggested donation is $3 per meal. Call (603) 539-6851 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.