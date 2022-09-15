I’m old enough to remember pledging allegiance to God and the king when I was a Brownie, decades ago in England. I recall Nov. 14, 1948, when a neighbor knocked on our door proclaiming, “It’s a boy.” Prince Charles had made his debut.

Later, as a press/information officer for British Information Services in New York, I helped arrange the press coverage for the queen’s visit in 1976. Although I have been a U.S. citizen for about 25 years, I still have emotional roots in the United Kingdom, and I share the sadness felt around the world by The queen’s passing last week. God save, the king!

