The Tamworth History Center will be holding an open house on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. inside the center and outside on the lawn. View exhibits featuring Tamworth Village and Wonalancet’s famous sled dog, Chinook. Learn about volunteer opportunities, the Tamworth History Center collection and the Hall-Dyer House.
The Tamworth Farmers’ Market opened last Saturday in the parking lot of the Unitarian Church at the Four Corners.
“We’re hoping that the farmers’ market will help bring back some of the activity in the village, the history center, the distillery, library and a new bakery,” Manager Bob Streeter said. “Simply park once and walk to all these other places. And thanks to the Unitarian Church for welcoming us back ‘home’ at the Unitarian Church Parking Lot after two years in the grounds of KA Brett.”
On Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 a.m. join Chocorua Lake Conservancy for an early morning walk.
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library and Carroll County Altrusa are holding their cooperative fundraiser on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. Donors of perennial plants are asked to drop them off at the library on Friday June 3. Plants should be watered and cared for. Empty pots are also needed. Email scolten@gmail.com if you have questions.
The calendar raffle will provide 30 chances to win for each ticket purchased. (30 chances for $5) Five tickets cost $20. The Friends and members of Altrusa will be selling tickets at the farmers’ market on Saturday, May 21 and 28, and will also be available at the library.
On Saturday June 11, The Tamworth Outing Club will welcome everyone to the Tamworth Town House for the first monthly second Saturday contra dance in over two years. Dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dudley Laufman will call the June dance. All dances are taught. Admission is $8 for teens and adults, children 12 and under are free. Proof of COVID vaccine is required, masks are optional. Tamworth Outing Club may cancel the event if COVID trends are unfavorable for holding the dance. Second Saturday dances are planned for July and August. Go to tamworthoutingclub.org.
Tamworth residents were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Charles L. Pugh (Sept. 25, 1947-April 30, 2022) at home after a struggle with cancer. Known as “Charlie” to everyone, he leaves behind his wife, Rebekah; daughter Alison; a large extended family and many friends. His paralysis as a result of a cycling accident did not prevent him from achieving many accomplishments as an entrepreneur (co-founder of Jogalite Corporation) or service as a public official, includings 10 years on the Tamworth School Board. three years on the town finance committee and four years as school district moderator.
After his accident, Charlie owned and rode one of the first hand cycles produced in the United States. Charlie, his special cycle, and Rebekah, were a familiar sight on local roads. He was also a beloved teacher, a turkey farmer and a bicycle mechanic. A complete obituary was published in The Conway Daily Sun. A celebration of Charlie’s extraordinary life took place on May 15 at the Pizza Barn. Condolences to Charlie’s family and many friends.
I always look forward to Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s newsletter, and this year’s spring/summer edition recently arrived, filled with stunning pictures and information. It includes a letter from the Chocorua Lake Conservancy board to members and friends, and is a tribute and a farewell to Lynne Flaccus , who has led nature walks, in all seasons, and lake paddles, organized stewardship events, hosted zoom meetings, inspired many children’s love of the outdoors.
As the letter says: “She has represented Chocorua Lake Conservancy with dignity and grace.” In his own tribute and farewell to Lynne, Sheldon Perry said “Lynne is moving to another chapter in her life which we hope and trust will be both exciting and rewarding, We will miss her competence, her grace and her illusionary powers greatly.” This seems a good time to encourage everyone who loves and appreciates Lake Chocorua and its surroundings to become a member of Chocorua Lake Conservancy. Call (603) 323-6252 for details on membership.
