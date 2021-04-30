The annual five-week series of Tamworth bird walks has begun and three Wednesdays in May remain. Meet at 7 a.m. in the Tamworth Town House parking, rain or shine (but not in a deluge) and join short drives and walks to various habitats, led by Ned Beecher. All experience levels welcome. Bring binoculars (a few are available). COVID protocols will be implemented as needed. For more inforation email ned.beecher@gmail.com or call (603) 387-7869.
Exciting changes are coming to The Other Store in 2022. A strategy group, led by Belle Stafford has been working on plans to determine the store’s future when long-term proprietor Kate Thompson retires. This summer, The Other Store will be open as usual, offering groceries, gifts, hardware, delicious food and ice cream and pre-theater dinners at the cafe.
This fall, the store will close for renovation to reopen in 2022 as Sunnyfield Brick Oven Bakery’s in-town store, led by Peg Loughran, owner of Sunnyfield Bakery in Wonalancet. The newly configured space will include an on-site bakery, cafe, groceries, local products, prepared food and ice cream. Plans for reopening do not include the hardware store. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
The New Hampshire Women’s Foundation’s 2021 GALA celebrates women and girls who have stepped up in ways big and small to support their families, loved ones and communities through this global health crisis.
Among the honorees is our very own Jo Anne Rainville, Tamworth Community Nurses Association’s Head Nurse. In its citation, the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation noted among Rainville’s work during the pandemic to do such things as keep the town informed about the pandemic, vaccine and safety; make masks and hand sanitizer available to residents and libraries; provide Meals on Wheels recipients with toilet paper.
It went on to say, “She has done all this while keeping the office open for residents who need health care (she treated people in their cars and in a tent outside all winter) ... She is amazing and Tamworth is lucky to have JoAnne.”
Thanks, Jo Anne for all you do for our town.
Here are some important town events and related matters: The supervisors of the checklist will meet Saturday, May 1, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the town office; 2020 Tamworth Town Reports are now available at all the town’s post offices, Cook Library and The Other Store.
Tamworth Rescue Squad sells green reflective signs with white numerals. These signs make houses easier to find for emergency services and others. The order forms are on the town website.
If you’d like to learn all about Tamworth, ask questions and make friends without leaving your house, consider joining the Tamworth Exchange, a Google message board. Go to tamworthlibrary.org for help joining the board.
The exchange has been particularly helpful during the pandemic. Members have kept in touch with friends and neighbors, donated and sold unwanted items from garage and attic cleanups and written poems about a wandering pig recently spotted around the area.
The first session of the annual town meeting will at the K.A. Brett School on Tuesday, May 11. The session will be to choose town officers and to vote on other matters required to be on the official ballot. Polls open for voting at 8 a.m. and close no earlier than 7 p.m. The second session will be at the K.A. Brett School on Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m. for the transaction of all other town business.
The “Little Free Library,” built by Joe Coco, is available outside the Chocorua Public Library door. Librarians keep it stocked with a variety of books. The Chocorua Public Library Stash-busters group meets on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come along for conversation, help, inspiration, support and enjoyment.
The Chocorua library continues to get new books and DVDs. You are welcome to come in, browse and take out materials. Call ahead, so items you need will be ready. Call (603) 323-8610 or email librarian@chocorualibrary.org for help.
The N.H. Interlibrary Loan System enables patrons to borrow materials unavailable at the library. One library computer is available inside and Wi-Fi can be accessed without a password from the patio or parking lot. Patrons may have their material printed or copied. Library hours are Sunday, 1-5 p.m; Monday, 1-7 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Friday, May 7, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., join Chocorua Lake Conservancy to explore the trails of the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua with naturalist and Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus and hunt for of spring’s earliest wildflowers, that sprout and flower early in the spring before leaves in the forest canopy block sunlight.
The Browne property was gifted to the Chocorua Lake Conservancy in 2001 by members of the Chamberlin-Browne family, to protect uplands associated with the Chocorua River. The family trail on the property continues to be maintained by the Chocorua Lake Conservancy for public access, and provides for a moderate meandering walk through woods and fields. Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org to register and include a phone number. Wear comfortable footwear and bring water a snack, bug repellent and a face mask.
Go to chocorualake.org to sign up for Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s monthly newsletter and learn about future events.
The perennial plant sale and calendar raffle hosted by the Friends of Cook Memorial Library and Altrusa International of Carroll County will be held alongside the Tamworth Farmers’ Market at the K.A. Brett School from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. All plants are donated by local home gardeners. Many local organizations benefit from this event.
Our community is deeply saddened to learn of the recent death of the Rev. Brian Scott Kelley, formerly of South Tamworth, on April 6. He was 92 years old. He was a civil rights activist and driving force to end homelessness. He was an Episcopal priest, poet, civil rights activist and compassionate advocate for the marginalized and vulnerable.
On his retirement, Brian dedicated more time writing, and joined several poetry groups, including the Writers Workshop at UMass Boston’s Joyner Center and the Antlers Writing Workshop in Wonalancet. Before moving to Concord in 2016, Brian and Sara, an early childhood educator, lived in Boston’s South End for 50 years.
In addition to his wife, Brian is survived by his son, Michael Scott Kelley (Alicia) of Maynard, Mass.; his daughter Charlotte Kelley Kingham (Barry) of New York City; and his daughter Jennifer Kelley Reed (Jeffrey) of Newton, Mass.; and his cherished grandchildren, a large extended family and many friends. Condolences to all his family and friends.
