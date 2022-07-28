Chocorua Lake provides refreshing respite from the heat and is frequented by families with small children, kayakers, boarders and swimmers, all having fun. Thanks to Chocorua Conservation for keeping the beaches and water pristine and safe for everyone.
Poetry Sunday at the Wonalancet Chapel last weekend was a special tribute to the late Reverend Brian Kelley, a beloved poet of The Antlers poetry group led by Denney Morton. An introduction by local farmer and poet Helen Steele was followed by readings by fellow poets and members of Brian’s family. Thanks to Denney and everyone who participated or helped organize the service.
Chocorua Day takes place in and around Runnells Hall and Chocorua Public Library this weekend. The fun starts with the Art Works Art Show and Sale today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Runnells Hall, continuing on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., return for the Chocorua Library Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Elderly Brothers (Heimlich and Whiteside); stories by Posner and Vachon on the library lawn at 11 a.m.; solar viewing by Marc Stowbridge and his telescope; Tamworth Fire and Rescue tours; meet candidates for the House and Senate; and learn who and what is Chocorua Community Association and Chocorua Lake Conservancy. Enjoy a barbecue lunch on the Library Lawn by chef Kimball Packard. The much anticipated Citizen of the Year Award will be at 1 p.m.
It’s wonderful to see Tamworth village full of life again, with the Farmers Market back in front of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes each Saturday, and the actors and crew of The Barnstormers a lively presence.
Summer in Tamworth is incomplete without an Agatha Christie play, and this year’s offering is “Black Coffee,” playing from July 28 to August 6. Hercule Poirot is on the case when accomplished physicist Sir Claud Amory’s formula for the atom bomb is stolen and Sir Claud is murdered. For tickets and more information about this season’s plays, go to barnstormerstheatre.org or call (603) 323 8500.
Tamworth’s social event of the year is The Barnstormers’ Annual Auction, to be held this year on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m. on the lawn of the Tamworth History Center. Our beloved George Cleveland will be the host, so you know it will be fun. Come along and celebrate 92 years. If you would like to donate an item or service, call Lynn Kearney at (603) 323 7234 or the box office at (603) 323-8500.
On a recent visit to the Remick Museum and Farm store, I strolled around the farm yard and was delighted to see about a dozen baby goats, a Jersey calf and a Shetland pony. In the middle distance, cows grazed against a background of Mount Chocorua, a bucolic sight. The museum welcomes people to view the animals and grounds at no charge. For programs and events, go to remickmuseum.org.
The Tamworth History Center invites you to a Victorian Tea Party, including, teapots, cucumber sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and tea cakes, on Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. under the tent on at 25 Great Hill Road in Tamworth. Tickets cost $20. For more information, go to tamworthhistorycenter.orgor email admin@tamworthhistorycenter.org.
In order to prepare for the tea party, Marion Posner will be hosting an event at the Tamworth History Center on Saturday, July, at 3 p.m., admission by donation. We will all about tea party manners and the mysteries of clotted cream and the proper way to hold your fork.
Music on the Lawn 2022, sponsored by the Friends of Cook Memorial Library continues on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in front of the Cook Memorial Library. Your donations will support these local musicians. The event will be cancelled if it rains. Remains acts are Aug. 3, Madeline Moneypenny; and Aug. 10, Peter Heimlich.
Serenades 2022, sponsored by The Tamworth Foundation Performances, continue in the open air, July, August, and September Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m. on the lawn behind the library. Saturday, July 30, is Heimlich & Hazard.
A celebration of the history of The Barnstormers, featuring Jean Mar Brown and the theater’s resident company of actors continues at the Barnstormers Theatre on July 31 and Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Donations accepted.
I recently visited Cook Memorial Library with my brand new Amazon Fire tablet and was greatly helped by Library Director Mary Cronin. She guided me to go on line, install my email, and informed me about some of the library online offerings for this device, which include subscriptions to the Union Leader and Newsweek as well as on line books. I left with a helpful print out of instructions. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the library’s on line book program.
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library will hold a book sale at the library on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books will be “priced to sell” and after noon there will be a fill-a-bag deal. All proceeds benefit The Friends who provide valuable support for programs and services.
