On Saturday, Oct. 17, at 12:30 p.m. meet Ed Parsons and John Watkins to saunter along the Mill Brook Trail. To learn more, call Ed Parsons at (603) 960-0363. The hike difficulty is easy, and is sponsored by The Tamworth Community Nurse Association.
Join Chocorua Conservation on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. for a mushroom walk with Eric Milligan of the New Hampshire Mushroom Co. Participants will observe, collect and receive hands-on experience with different types of fungi found in the area, and learn how fungi play an integral role in nature and the preservation of the lake.
Milligan, an avid mushroom forager, began his study of fungi around 2002. Ten years later, he and his partners turned their hobby into a profession. In addition to providing fresh specialty mushrooms throughout New England and closer to home at the Tamworth farmers’ market and seven days a week at their facility, NHMC also educates the public about all things mushroom through mushroom-related classes, and tours of their unique growing facility in Tamworth (tours are currently on hold because of COVID). They are also happy to ID wild mushrooms for you — just bring them by the farm and ask for Eric.
Space is limited for this special event. Register by Friday, Oct. 16, by leaving a message with your name and phone number at (603) 323-6252 or emailing lflaccus@chocorualake.org. Bring a mask, and wear good walking shoes — we will be walking some way over uneven ground. We’ll meet at the parking area on Scott Road off of Route 16 just north of Chocorua Lake.
The Chocorua Community Association’s pre-election candidate’s night on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. will be online this year, due to the ongoing pandemic and safety concerns. Participants in this year’s session include moderator George Cleveland and 11 of the 14 candidates for executive council district 1, N.H. Senate District 3 and House District 3 and 7, county commission 2nd and 3rd district.
These candidates representing Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth and voters from all four towns are welcome to participate. This will be a Zoom event, the link for Zoom and phone will be posted on the exchanges and at chocoruanh.com Monday afternoon before the event.
Thanks to Cook Memorial Library’s Mary Cronin for being Zoom guru for the evening. For those unable to participate that evening, the event will be recorded and available on YouTube with a link from the chocoruanh.com website. Questions for the candidates can be sent to the CCA in advance at info@chocoruanh.com.
“All Things Water” is a community art exhibit is on display at Cook Memorial Library, curated by Lucy Gatchell. The exhibit features the work of 25 artists. Stop by to view the paintings during library hours. Check out the informative tamworthlibrary.org for information on all programs and special provisions for patrons during the pandemic.
The Arts Council of Tamworth continues to provide programming to support our local artists and performers and inspire and empower our rural community. Check out the recent live stream series, ACT LIVE: Tamworth Goes Viral on Facebook page. Also, view the highlights page with video from residencies with Cheick Hamala Diabate, Los Sugar Kings and The Afro-Semitic Experience.
A Zoom town hall meeting was recently held in order to discuss topics focusing on what our local candidates are proposing regarding affordable housing in our area. A town hall meeting will be held this Saturday at the Madison Elementary School at 10 a.m. and a third town hall meeting is in Freedom on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Old Town Hall. These are live events following all of the New Hampshire stay-at-home guidelines, paid for by representative candidate Mark McConkey.
The thrift shop at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship will be open this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Available items this week include an electric wok, blankets and new jackets, puzzles, games and lots of other wonderful stuff. Bring masks and small bills as checks are no longer accepted.
The Tamworth History Center recently hosted a very successful yard work day. President Michelle Longley thanks all the volunteers who helped to rake the leaves and spruce up the surroundings for the enjoyment of all of us.
Send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
