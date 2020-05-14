Daffodils, those cheery harbingers of spring, are everywhere, and I made a special detour to see Millie Streeter’s “host of golden daffodils” in her field. Other locations include The Preserve, all along the driveway and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes meeting house. Thanks all those who planted my favorite flower.
It’s hard to imagine a Tamworth summer without our beloved Barnstormers Theatre with pre-show dinners at The Other Store, enjoying ice cream on the deck at The Other Store while listening to a concert by the river, Family Day, the Tamworth Street Fair and so many of the other wonderful happenings that make summer in Tamworth unforgettable. Sadly, Wet Paint Week hosted by The Preserve was also a casualty of the pandemic.
Zoom meetings have replaced in-person gatherings, and I must say I enjoy them. No effort is required other than to click on a link provided by the organization on its website or in an email. Sit back and enjoy.
Other benefits include saving on transportation costs and traveling time. So far I have been attending weekly meetings of the Chocorua Church’s Mug Club, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes services and a recent board meeting of the Friends of Cook Memorial Library. I am hoping that at least some Zoom meetings will be available after our country has opened up to normal activities.
A reminder that Ossipee Concerned Citizens has been providing Meals on Wheels throughout the pandemic closures. If you don’t receive Meals on Wheels and are over 60, you can order a daily takeout meal by calling (603) 539-6851 and pick it up at Ossipee Concerned Citizens at 15 Moultonville Road in Ossipee.
Cook Memorial Library has been closed to the public during the pandemic. However, Library Director Mary Cronin and her staff have been working from home to ensure that online materials are available and questions are answered.
The library website tamworthlibrary.org features announcements and descriptions of various online programs, including one from Chocorua Conservancy on turtles. Turtles have a lot to teach us about self-isolation and how to slow down. This event on May 26 at 7 p.m. is a presentation by the conservancy’s naturalist Lynn Flaccus, who will share her enthusiasm and passion for these amphibians whose ancestors were around 250 million years ago.
Tamworth History Center and Cook Memorial Library are co-sponsoring a New Hampshire Humanities event, “Votes for Women, a History of the Suffragette Movement” with presenter Liz Tentarelli, on Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. Go to the library website to register and receive instructions.
It’s always a treat to receive the beautifully illustrated and informative Chocorua Lake Conservancy bulletin. The spring issue contains an article on the Ossipee Watershed by Matt Howe, executive director of Green Mountain Conservation Group. The article, “On Shining Waters: Reflections on 20 Years of Water Quality Sampling,” outlines some of the vulnerabilities of aquifers, and the impact of industrial waste and other toxins on our precious drinking water supply.
In 1995, 19 years of previous water-quality data revealed an alarming deterioration of water quality. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy was awarded several federal and state grants to minimize shoreline erosion and the input of phosphorus into the lake.
These efforts brought about a marked improvement in clarity. If you would like to help monitor the water quality of Lake Chocorua, email info@chocorualake.org. Flaccus’ article on sphagnum moss contains fascinating details about its role in the functioning of wetlands. The article also mentions that sphagnum, which has antiseptic qualities, was used to pack wounds during World War I and has been used in tribal societies for baby diapers.
A few weeks ago, I was on Depot Road and noticed an enormous military truck heading in my direction. I immediately wondered if a military operation was taking place or if martial law had been instituted.
I was relieved to discover that the National Guard is conducting COVID-19 testing in front of Troop E on Route 16 as one of five test sites in the State. I drove over to the site and was greeted by a National Guard member, who explained that people need to be referred by a provider and remain in their cars during the process.
It seems only yesterday that I was celebrating Dannie and Betty Wasson’s 50th anniversary at Runnells Hall with many of their friends and family members. It was in fact 12 years ago because they celebrated their 62nd anniversary on May 3. They have lived in Chocorua throughout their marriage, and each has been very active in the Tamworth community and its many civic organizations.
Dannie is a retired building contractor, and Betty is a retired cook, working most recently at The Other Store. They are both longtime members of the Lion’s Club and the proud parents of Mark, Vick, Eric and Ryan, proud parents of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren (including Elijah and Cassidy Littlefield of Tamworth) Congratulations to Dannie and Betty.
Great news! I hear that Rosie’s Restaurant, closed for several weeks in compliance with CDC guidelines, is opening on May 18, with outdoor seating and takeout. I’m really looking forward to enjoying my favorite breakfast again and seeing Rosie and her wonderful staff.
Send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com or call (603) 307-4770.
