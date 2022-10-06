Chocorua Conservancy will be hosting a mushroom walk in the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Tamworth with Eric Milligan of the New Hampshire Mushroom Co. on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Gather wild mushrooms, have them identified and learn about the various types of fungi that grow in our area and the role played by fungi in the ecosystem and preservation of the lake. Recent rain has encouraged a diversity of mushrooms in local woods. The program is free, and space is limited, so register at bit.ly/CLC10822.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, Chocorua Conservancy is sponsoring the Adopt-a-Highway Trash Pickup from 8:45 to 10:30 p.m. Meet at The Grove, near Narrows Bridge. For more information go on chocorualake.org.

