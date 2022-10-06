Chocorua Conservancy will be hosting a mushroom walk in the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Tamworth with Eric Milligan of the New Hampshire Mushroom Co. on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Gather wild mushrooms, have them identified and learn about the various types of fungi that grow in our area and the role played by fungi in the ecosystem and preservation of the lake. Recent rain has encouraged a diversity of mushrooms in local woods. The program is free, and space is limited, so register at bit.ly/CLC10822.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, Chocorua Conservancy is sponsoring the Adopt-a-Highway Trash Pickup from 8:45 to 10:30 p.m. Meet at The Grove, near Narrows Bridge. For more information go on chocorualake.org.
The Bearcamp Center will offer in-person dining from 5 to 7 p.m. for a delicious dinner, with entertainment by So Tam Dames on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. The event is offered by donation. Pay what you can or what you think the meal is worth.The Bearcamp Center is located in the former Community School in South Tamworth
Dan Mulhall, recently retired from his position as Irish ambassador to the United States, will talk about diplomacy on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Tamworth Town House. Mulhall has served as the ambassador to the UK, Malaysia and Germany, defending democracy around the world. His next project will be teaching at Cambridge University, England. He is the global distinguished professor at Glucksman Ireland House, The Center for Irish Studies at New York University. I recall that on a previous visit to Tamworth, the ambassador gave a talk about Irish poetry and answered many questions about international affairs.
Owner Peg Loughran says Sunnyfield Bakery and The Other Bakery at 77 Main St. in Tamworth will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Other Bakery is in the same location as The Other Store.
The annual meeting of the Friends of Cook Memorial Library was made special this year by keynote speaker Kenneth M. Sheldon (aka Fred Marples of Frost Heaves fame).
Sheldon read from his new book, “Deep Water: Murder, scandal and intrigue in a New England town.” The narrative is a true story about the murder of William K. Dean in Jaffrey toward the end of World War I. Sheldon explained how he had meticulously researched documents, press accounts and correspondence as a COVID quarantine project in order to write the book.
The business part of the meeting was brief and efficiently led by chairman Jan Hamel. The slate of nominations for the Friends board was passed unanimously by Friends members. Library Director Mary Cronin read her “wish list” and the items were approved.
Lunch was served, and we were delighted to have the company of Sheldon and his wife, Christine, at our table. Thanks to the Friends of Cook Memorial and all the work they do during the year to raise funds in support of library programing and items not provided by the town.
Have a safe and enjoyable Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day.
