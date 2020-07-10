Despite CDC restrictions, Tamworth is a great place to live during the pandemic, as most needs, including nutritional, spiritual, social, health and municipal, are being met.
Several local churches are providing worship opportunities via Zoom and other social media platforms. Tamworth Congregational Church, the beautiful historical iconic church in Tamworth village, is live streaming Sunday services on YouTube. For information, call the church at (603) 323-9292 or email tamworthcongregational@gmail.com.
St. Andrews-in-the-Valley has been hosting services followed by coffee hours. The easiest way to locate links is to go on the church’s Facebook page.
The Chocorua Community Church has temporarily suspended in-person services. However, it offers a coffee club (Mug Club) each day (weather permitting} in front of the church with distancing according to CDC guidelines.
Program Director Erica Boynton warmly welcomes everyone and serves coffee and snacks between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Thursdays, participants are invited to bring favorite poetry to read aloud. These gatherings take place in the rear parking lot. Boynton also sends out spiritual wellness emails from the ministerial team twice a week. If you would like to receive them, email her at programdirector@chocoruachurch.org.
The Rev. Betsy Tabor is the pastor of the Meeting House, located at The Four Corners in Tamworth Village.
She says: “Welcome to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes. We like to call it UUFES. Whatever has moved you to explore our website, you are welcome here. Welcome with your beliefs and your spiritual interests. You are welcome with your cultural understandings and your skin color. With your questions and wonderings. With your differing abilities. With your gender identity. You are welcome, whomever you love.”
The Rev. Tabor leads a Zoom service each week, filled with compassion, poetry, music and song. After the service the groups break down into smaller groups for a coffee hour. People from all over the country are able to share their thoughts from their own homes. What an amazing experience! You can locate the Zoom link on UUFES website and Facebook page and The Tamworth Exchange.
It’s not a church service, but I find that the weekly Sandwich discussion group “In the Round” is a great way to keep in touch with interesting people from our local area and around the country. It starts each Sunday at 8.45 a.m. and continues for a couple of hours. The link is posted on the Sandwich Board and The Tamworth Exchange.
If you need information regarding the town offices, tax collection, automobile registration, the Economic Development Council, check out the town website at tamworthnh.org.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy sponsors nature- and lake-related events both online and in person during the pandemic.
On Wednesday, July 22, at 7 p.m. bat biologist Kyle Shute will give an online presentation on bats, in partnership with the Cook Memorial Library. Did you know that bats are the second most diverse order of mammals, with 1,421 species identified worldwide? New Hampshire is a home to just eight of these species, but they are just as fascinating as the other 1,413. Learn about important bat conservation work and what you can do to help bats in your neck of the woods. You can find the Zoom ink on Chocorua Conservancy’s website and Facebook page.
News from Cook Memorial Library regarding reopening: “We will start by offering appointments for browsing and checking out books and other items, as well as appointments for using public computers or using the library’s wireless internet connection.
"Initially, the number of appointment times will be very limited, with more time slots added as staff and patrons get comfortable with the new flow. Call us to set up an appointment: (603) 323-8510. Everyone will be greeted by a library staff member safety person who will assist you in navigating the new layout and traffic patterns.
"Wearing masks will be required while visiting the library. We will post updates here on the library website and social media channels as well as on the Tamworth Exchange. Throughout our reopening stages we will continue offering curbside pickup of library materials and document services, so everyone will still have access to borrowing items and getting copies, printing, and faxes made.
"The library’s wireless connection is always available outside the library, in front and in back. See the library’s website, tamworthlibrary.org, for updates and details about library services, programs, and more.”
Cook Memorial Library also offers curbside pickup of library materials.
July 6 will mark the beginning of a new program, “Imagine Our Story,” which is a townwide, at-home summer program for all ages with weekly activities and themes. Go to tamworthlibrary.org or call the office at (603) 323-8510 if you need assistance.
Chocorua Library: Open Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; Monday, 1-7 p.m.; and Thursday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. There are new safety guidelines to follow. Call or email for details (603) 323-8610.
Art in the Age Cafe/Tamworth Distilling: The cafe is temporarily closed, but the distillery is open for shopping and outdoor tastings/food pairings Friday-Sunday 12-5 p.m. Go to tamworthdistilling.com for more info.
ArtWorks Gallery on Route 16, Chocorua has extended its hours for July and August. Stop by to see the second annual Artists in Bloom Show New Workshops. The gallery practices recommended safety guidelines. Hours are: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Wednesday; Friday, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Batter Up Bakery: Open for takeout only, offering baked goods, sandwiches and beverages. The menu is posted outside, now offering outdoor seating. Call (603) 986-3326 for more details.
Community Food Center: You need a cellphone to place and pick up your order on site The CFC is open every other Wednesday, from 12-6 p.m. Unless you call and place an order in advance, upon arrival at St. Andrew’s Church. A sign on the door indicates a phone number to call and place your order. Please wait outside or in your vehicle. When the order is complete, a phone call will alert you to pick up your bagged food. Please call (603) 960-4067 for more information.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens: The dining room is closed; takeout meals are available Monday-Friday for seniors 60 and over with delivery to the Tamworth Town House on Mondays. Call (603) 539-6851 for information and to place your order. There is a donation request of $3.
N.H. Mushroom Company is open. Contact Stephanie for hours and/or more info at nhmcsales@gmail.com or call (603) 323-0097.
The Other Store: Open for curbside pickup 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Printed grocery lists are available upon request and The Conway Daily Sun newspapers are under the tent outside. Call us at (603) 323-8872 or email orders to tos@gmail.com.
Remick Museum & Farm will be opening the grounds only from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Call (603) 323-7591 or go to remickmuseum.org/contact-find-us/visitation-guidelines for more details. Curbside shopping hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call to place an order.
Rosie’s Restaurant: The dining room is now open, take out available. Open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily (except Sunday til noon). Call (603) 323-8611 for more information and to order.
Kittie’s Antiques, a lovely store with unique collectibles and artwork is located at the junction of Depot Road and Route 16.
Please send information for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.