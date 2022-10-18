By Tim Scott
Anyone who has managed to live through the past three years has learned to overcome, or at least compartmentalize, all of the attacks on what was once considered a “normal” life. I’ve added the quotes to “normal” because the word is simply too broad to define.
One person’s normal has always been another person’s exception, and so it is that our lives play out on parallel but often very different paths. Even so, the relative ordinariness of our pre 2020 lives has taken a serious hit, and in spite of the passage of time and our own expanding tolerance for the uncertain, so much is still disturbingly unknown. It is in these moments that people, and societies, and even nations, struggle, because so much of what lies ahead remains unclear.
We’ve endured moments like this in the past, of course, and for the most part they’ve worked out, sometimes even well.
Often they’ve ultimately been resolved, or forgotten, and eventually faded from view. The depression of 1929, for instance, stayed with people who lived through it but was not so significant to those born a decade later. The nuclear threat of 1962 was another such milestone, a moment of universal fear that captivated us some 60 years ago and that fear, ironically, is on the rise again today. Sept. 11 is on the list, too, yet children born in the 2000s have little memory of it.
There have been other, less universal bumps in the road such as several distant wars, oil shocks, scary diseases such as AIDS, and the slow to arrive but increasingly present specter of climate change. After last week’s hurricane Ian, I wonder how many climate deniers call Sanibel Island home? Regardless, life by definition, and actual experience, is prone to moments of both turbulence and calm. Today we may be stuck in the former.
Bob, my late stepfather, a self-made salesman of some modest success, would often expound on his core belief that the purpose of life is simply joy. Joy being that glorious state when all that we experience coalesces into that marvelous place when all is well in our world. Our smile and that skip in our step give us away.
Joy emerges as that place where we truly feel glad to be alive, where the glass is always full, and where life doesn’t get any better than this! Living the Dream, as an old friend is known to say. Even as Bob’s mind slipped grimly into Alzheimer’s, he would remind anyone who would listen that joy was both the game, and the goal. Not money, not stuff, not titles, cars or real estate, but, simply, joy. Joy is an all-encompassing feeling that knows no societal barriers. Arguably, anyone, anywhere can find joy if they set their mind to it. Because joy is free, it is also priceless.
It is to that sense of joy, then, where I’m beginning to understand that the Pandemic has done some of its most lasting damage. For so many, even as this third year races to a close, something has shifted and so many people have publicly shared their personal sense of things just not feeling quite right.
On top of this anecdotal evidence, much has been studied and written about how the devastating crush of the pandemic has pushed our individual and collective worlds way off course. Depression, alcoholism, sleeplessness, confusion and forgetfulness, obesity and even a lower life expectancy all factor into this unsettling “after-time” when all pretends to be normal when in fact nothing is. Our simple sense of joy has been muted, just enough to be deeply unsettling, much like our early fall foliage this year. And yet through all this we can still vaguely remember better years, better times.
Certainly there are other factors that color our view of the world as another autumn slips quickly by. No one is happy with our political system, no one, working or retired, is feeling secure with their finances, and most of us have discovered that we cannot spend our way back to joy. Taken together, all of this has tilted the world off center just enough for us to question our own sense of balance. One unwelcome result has been a rising wave of dissonance, appearing as anger, impatience and selfishness — all polar opposites of joy. Conditions which, in the end, likely all boil down to a deep seated sense of fear. This, a deeply disturbing fear that grows like a cancer out of what we don’t know or understand.
So what of this in-between time when nothing is stable or certain but which one must still move steadily through. Will the passage of time diminish this sense of sadness and unsettledness that is still so very present? Will enough if us emerge from our murky pandemic haze to help ourselves and to lead others? Will our leaders at last play to the good of all rather than inflaming the divisions that are as surely tearing us apart? Perhaps all of this discord was lurking in the background until the pandemic unlocked the doors. I hazard to say that no one, anywhere, is truly happy with the way things are today.
Is the purpose of life joy? If so, do we miss it enough to begin to emerge, shaking off the doldrums that have enfolded us so fully these past three years? The pandemic killed millions worldwide, but it shouldn’t, it mustn’t, kill the survivors, too.
