Since it does seem to be summer, come out and enjoy it this weekend. Once again this year, the Madison Garden Club is readying the colorful and eye-catching barrels that form the town’s Trail of Flowers. The club is so grateful for all the community support they have received.
While the Madison Garden Club planted 24 matching barrels last year, residents planted over 16 more making a wonderful pathway of flowers throughout town. In addition to barrels, the Madison Garden Club continues beautifying Madison with gardens at Atkinson Park, Burke Field, Burke Field Roadside, the Veterans Memorial and the Town Hall Walkway.
This year’s theme will feature barrels planted with a combination of yellow daisies, pink and yellow lantana, rose million bells and Orange Million Bells. Flyers with a suggested diagram of plants will be at Madison and Silver Lake Post Offices. Many residents find other interesting plants that do well in their sun environments.
Businesses that have sponsored barrels over the past four years include Silver Lake Home Center, MacLean Precision Machine Co. and Total Concept Property Management. This year, The Village Store of Madison, Next Steps Community Services and The Madison Historical Society have come on board. The club is so grateful for their participation. Various town employees (firefighters, DPW workers and librarians) as well as post office personnel have all helped maintain the barrels.
Madison Garden Club’s annual plant sale will be held Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn of Madison Elementary School. Potted plants, herbs, and vegetable seedlings will abound.
The garden club encourages all gardeners (residents of Madison or not) to become members; annual dues are only $10 per family. Membership forms will be available at the plant sale. Gardening, trips and other activities are planned throughout the year. Contact Paulette Lowry, Chairman, P.O. Box 6, Silver Lake, NH 03875.
The Friends of Madison Library host a New Hampshire Humanities program, “The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking?” presented by Richard Hesse on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact the Madison Library to register and receive the Zoom link.
In 1787, delegates gathered in Philadelphia to address a wide variety of crises facing the young United States of America and produced a charter for a new government. In modern times, competing political and legal claims are frequently based on what those delegates intended.
Mythology about the founders and their work at the 1787 Convention has obscured both fact and legitimate analysis of the events leading to the agreement called the Constitution. Hesse explores the cast of characters called “founders,” the problems they faced and the solutions they fashioned.
Typical New England weather patterns of winter, then summer, then spring, then summer again have besieged even the best of outdoor plans.
As a pale complexion redhead, I quickly received my first summer scorch while mowing for the first time of the year. The stubbornness I seem to possess for the monotony of slathering on sunblock never seems to work out for me. I change from bright white to a variety of reds faster than Bob Ross could if he was painting a cardinal.
If the soreness and redness weren’t enough, I get the “look” from people. You’ve seen it, I’m sure. It’s the one that looks like a flinch, then a quip “looks like you got some sun” and maybe even a lecture of sunblock is soon to follow. It’s not enough for my teenager, however.
After she delivers nine levels of hell and admonishment in my direction for not using sunblock, and I’m then led on a parade to anyone she can find to shame me. “Look at your son! Tell him to use sunblock,” she tells my 74-year-old father, as if he’s going to discipline me at the age of 42. “Jessie, look at his arms, like, seriously,” she tattles to my wife.
Finally, the topic becomes stale, and I can finally be left alone to the stinging soreness that will turn to itching and peeling in a few days. I suppose it’s good advice to you as well. Spare yourself the shame, and grab the double-digit SPF formula. It’s gonna get hot soon.
Heading out on the water? Using our new and spiffy boat launch? Well, you must use the town boat launch to launch a boat anyway, so please go to town hall and grab your 2022 permit to access the launch! It’s free for residents, and it’s $100 for the year for non-residents.
Whatever you do, please don’t power-load your boat when reloading onto your trailer. What is power loading? It’s when boat drivers rev up the engine to help load the boat on the trailer. Doing so undermines the ramp, and will cause it to collapse and fail, as did the last one.
Line it up with enough head speed load, and adjust it on shore. Doing so will keep you free of admonishment and public shame. Trust me you don’t want that. It’d be like you had a sunburn and a 14-year-old.
Bob King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com.
