Once, I made mention of my dislike for a snowstorm we received that was measured in feet, rather than inches. After crafting my opinion on MySpace (yes, it was a while ago), I was posed a simple question from a friend, which I never spoke with otherwise: Why do you live in New Hampshire if you don’t like snow? Although it’s one great question, I didn’t have one great answer. I had 20. It was easier, however, to appease my friend with generic small talk, and move on with my shoveling and grumbling.
Nearly 15 years later, only a few things have changed: 1. Facebook is now the choice platform in which one may opine about anything, and then be questioned, berated and excoriated for having such an opinion, and 2. I still don’t much care for winter. I try to make the most of it, I suppose. I don the snowplow on the truck before every storm, hit the ski areas once in a while, and even try my hand at ice fishing.
This year's ice fishing adventures have come in two outings. The first, my right leg found a previously drilled hole in the ice, resulting in my soaking in ice water within the first 10 minutes of my day.
The second outing involved me slipping and falling onto the ice, which thanks to heavy rain fall and melting, was covered in about 6 inches of water, and again soaking both my pants and disposition. Nonetheless, my relentless, never-die determination resulted in exactly zero fish to show for my efforts.
The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for adults pursuing a degree/certification at college/university/technical school levels. The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce will be awarding a minimum of six $1,000 scholarships this June 2022.
Applicants must be residents of one of the following towns: Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Tamworth or Sandwich. Scholarship applications are available at ossipeevalley.org. Mail completed applications to Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 121, West Ossipee, NH 03890. The deadline for submission is April 29.
The scholarship is funded by the chamber’s annual golf tournament and donations made by the community. The 20th annual fundraising golf tournament will take place at Indian Mound Golf Course on Tuesday, June 7.
If you missed the excitement on Saturday, March 12, voters gathered together to hash out the town warrant at the annual town meeting. Several items on the ballot were passed, such as new vehicles for the DPW and police departments, as well as some money added to begin the process of resurrecting Madison's recreation department.
At the voting booth, held on the Tuesday before, voters hashed through a litany of questions aimed at addressing the short-term rental situation that has taken up most of the headlines and political time spent here in Madison over the last year. While the votes were tallied, the future of the STR debate remains almost certain. Here's hoping the deep chasm that the debate has created in the town will be able to be mended in the future.
Also at the ballot, folks elected John Arruda back to the Board of Selectmen, who narrowly defeated challenger Adam Price. John replaces outgoing selectmen William "Bill" Lord, who has decided to step away from town politics. Bill's professionalism and knowledge that he brought to the board has set the bar at an all-time high.
As a department head in town, it was a pleasure to get behind his "get it done, and address the next problem" approach. If you see him around town, please join me in thanking him for his years of service to the town.
Also, this springtime comes with the annual column guy starting to talk about registering dogs. Yes, as a matter of fact, it’s that time of year again. Time to get the worn out doggy tag replaced with a new shiny credential that says he’s vaccinated against rabies, and if he goes missing, a number will tell the Police where to send the pup back to, rather than carting him/her off to k9 lockup at the Humane Society.
While my winter displeasure will wane with the frost heaves on Route 41, I do have inarguably have a new reason to appreciate it. Welcome to my newborn son, Alexander, who made his appearance on Jan. 31, joining his sisters Hannah and Morgan. Jessie is doing great, albeit a bit tired. Oh and I’m good, too, just a little cold.
Bob King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com.
