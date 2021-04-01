I’ve been looking through some history of the town lately, which is easy to do, thanks to the online content of both the Madison Library and the Madison Historical Society. One small piece of literature written in the 1920s shines a little bit of light on life prior to the piece, and how things were going at the time.
My grandmother, Edna, was raised on Mooney Hill Road, and her father worked as a partner at the local blacksmith shop. The remains of the foundation of the building is still located just north of the Church on Conway Road. Our looking glass of the time period is often that of through monochromatic photos and stories of old, told through such stories as this, the “brief history of Madison.”
Another is an Old Home Week story written about some local history, where my great-grandfather is briefly mentioned. Although easy to imagine life was in black and white back then, the days were undoubtedly as colorfully vibrant as today.
Soon, the Town Report will be sent to print. Having the benefit of being a town employee, I was able to get a sneak peak of what will be the cover. I will cast my vote here and now, early as it may be. This cover is the best yet, as it’s a beautifully compiled nod to our roots. Thank you, Madison Historical Society, for your contribution.
Rachel Fall of Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on April 7 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up right on the redcrossblood.org website and pick a time and note too if you are a first time donor.
The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in and around our communities. Nationwide, someone needs blood every 203 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
Contact Rachel at (603) 733-7151 to learn more and thank you for supporting the American Red Cross blood program. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAOO to 90999. Schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, and track donations.
As a special thank you and a little incentive for making the drive down, donors that donate between April 1-30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice.
The board of Madison TV is conducting a survey to help better understand how folks in Madison use the service whether it’s by watching Channel 3 on Spectrum cable or streamed via the town website. Are you watching? What are you watching? What else would you like to see? Do you have a video that you’d like broadcast on local TV? Check out the survey, as all input helps. Copies of the survey can be found in the foyer at Madison Library and in both the Madison and Silver Lake post offices. It can also be accessed online at madison-nh.org/boards/madison-tv.
April is here, and the clock for dog registrations is nigh. Yes, if you’ve been looking at these ramblings over the last couple months, you’ve seen the carrying-ons about how you need to get young sparky vaccinated.
Yes, April 30 is the deadline to get your new doggy decor that, this year, is reminiscent of a little police patch. Once again, if you’ve moved your furry companion out of town, or otherwise no longer have your favorite Alpo eater, please contact the town clerk to be removed from the scrolls. It’ll also save you from being docketed onto the police department’s itinerary for home visits if the deadline is missed.
Another remarkable issue arising from the passage of March into April is that the acceptance of yellow (2019/2020) town permits is now expired. You’re vehicle won’t be accepted at the transfer station without the pay-per-bag fee. Even more exciting is that yellow stickers will make your car eligible for a $100 parking fine at the town beaches and boat ramp this summer. Head over to the town office or ask for yours by email. The transaction is as quick and painless as a COVID vaccination.
Recently, we at the Madison Police Department have undertaken a new project not seen here in town in the last two decades. We are in the early stages of establishing a K9 program that would bring a doggy partner to one of our officers. A K9 can be an immeasurable asset when needed, and can be used for a variety of purposes. We’ve responded to several calls over the years where we’ve asked for assistance through another department’s K9.
Madison is relatively remote, thus, a response time is often times lengthy, where time is often a critical factor. The K9 will be geared toward assisting the officer through his patrol duties such as aid in the location of missing persons, fleeing suspects, and drug detection.
This program is aimed to be completely funded away from the property tax bill, but rather through multiple sources such as donations and fundraisers. This program will not be inexpensive, nor will be a project that will be taken on lightly.
For a K9 program to be successful, it needs to have the dedication of the handler, and the support of the community. I’m confident we have both. While we are accepting donations now, stay tuned for updates and fundraisers in the coming months.
Bob King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com.
