“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” — Maya Angelou, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings”
May is a special time of year when we celebrate the blooming of flowers and our admiration for the women and mothers in our lives. To give thanks to all the women that visit the Fryeburg Public Library, they will have special for grown-ups, take and make kits, as well as Mother’s Day-themed take and make kits for children. The kits will be available throughout the month of May. Stop by and pick one up while supplies last.
May 1 also marks the start of summer reading signups. The library will have special programs, story times, book discussions, and much more as well as a plan for the first, all-outdoor events starting in June. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.” Their programs will revolve around local wildlife, as well as our beloved pets. Keep your eyes and ears open as more information will be available by the end of May.
All of those who signup for summer reading will receive a kit with reading goals, suggestions, and a fun prize. Summer readers will also be invited to the end of summer reading party where they will have special prize drawings, tasty treats and refreshments.
The purpose of the summer reading program is to encourage and promote reading during summer vacation months. There are several benefits to summer reading which include; encouragement that reading becomes a lifelong habit and to help reluctant readers who can be drawn in by the activities. Reading over the summer can help keep kids skills up and the programs can generate interesting reading.
If you or your children are interested in joining or volunteering for the Girls Scouts, stop by Fryeburg Public Library on Monday, May 10, between 2 and 4 p.m. for more information on how you can participate.
Community Concepts will be offering free training to those interested in the Front Porch Project on Tuesday, May 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. Preregistration is required and the training will be available via Zoom. The Front Porch Project of Maine is a community response initiative, funded in part by donations to the Maine Children’s Trust on behalf of Marissa Kennedy, a child tragically lost to child abuse.
The initiative is based on the belief that everyone has a role in helping to protect children and support families in their community. Maine Children’s Trust has partnered with the Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Councils to offer the Front Porch Project training to communities, faith-based organizations, schools and businesses statewide. It provides community members with the knowledge, training, and encouragement they need to take an active role in supporting families in their community.
Fryeburg Public Library’s book discussion takes place every second Wednesday at 10 a.m. May’s discussion is yet to be determined. Meetings take place over Zoom, but they hope to offer face-to-face discussion opportunities over the summer. Reminder: the Chickadee Award ballots are due May 20. Ballots can be dropped off anytime through the book drop or during the library’s open hours. Each nominated book is available for check out at the library.
Fryeburg Public Library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Tuesday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. They offer free Wi-Fi, Interlibrary loans, public computers, Chrome books, curbside pickup, “to-go” programs, phone and tablet charging station, copying, printing and faxing services. The Weston Room is available for quiet study. Patrons aged two years and older must wear a face mask.
Library stats for the month of March: 347 patron visits, 530 items circulated from the library, eight virtual programs with 65 views.
All of the library information was provided by librarian Jennifer Spofford. All of the wonderful programs just prove how important our public library is to our community.
Fryeburg Recreation is now accepting applications for summer camp counselors. Camp runs for six weeks from June 28 through Aug. 5, Monday through Thursday. Counselors will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and the position pays $12 per hour. Applications can be found on the recreation website at fryeburgrec.com. You can email them to fryeburg.rec@gmail.com or drop them off at the Fryeburg Town Office. Applications should be in by April 30. If hired, you will be asked to pass a background check.
You can celebrate Earth Day 2021 on April 22. Valley Pride Day Community Clean Up will be held on May 8, but you don’t need to wait to do your part in cleaning up our little corner of the world. I’m planning to give my grandkids some gloves and trash bags to pick up the litter on Denmark Road. It’s amazing that small children, ages 3 and 5, ask every day why people throw their trash on our road. I’ll be teaching early on that keeping our world healthy and clean is an important lesson at any age.
“The trees are bursting into green,
The violets into blue,
While here and there, in golden sheen,
The dandelion’s crest is seen
To peep the spears of grass between,
Impearled in morning dew...”
— Mary E. Erwin Hobbs (1841–1890), “May”
Happy May Day!
