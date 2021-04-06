This week, we celebrate National Library week. The celebration began on April 4 and continues until April 10. If you check out their YouTube channel and Facebook page, you’ll find lots of fun things to do.
I was excited to see that one of my favorite Maine authors, Paul Doiron, will be the guest author for the One Book One Valley discussion this year. I was lucky to have seen him several years ago at the Bridgton Library when he spoke about his writing. His series of crime novels take place in Maine. One of my favorites is “Massacre Pond,” which takes place in Washington County, where my husband’s parents live. Another is “Bad Little Falls” set in Machias, Maine. The falls are quite pretty, but they are little.
Doiron is editor emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, having served as editor in chief from 2005 to 2013, before stepping down to write full-time. A native of Maine, he attended Yale University, where he graduated with a degree in English, and he holds an MFA in creative writing from Emerson College. He is a former member of the Maine Arts Commission and past chair of the Maine Humanities Council. He is also a registered Maine guide specializing in fly fishing and lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine with his wife Kristen Lindquist. Once you’ve read his first book, you’ll be hooked and can find copies of each of his 11 books at the Fryeburg Public Library.
While you’re checking out the library’s Facebook page, you’re invited to take the Fryeburg Public Library quiz. Participants will be entered into a drawing, and a winner will be selected on April 12.
In an earlier column, I mentioned my good friend Tana Ganley will turn 90 on April 20. She has already received several wonderful cards from friends, some of whom she hasn’t seen in a long time. She was a longtime Fryeburg Library volunteer, and I know she would love to hear from some of the many friends she made during that time. If you haven’t yet sent a card to her for this very special birthday, please keep them coming! Her name and address are Mary Montana (Tana) Ganley, 2 Pequawket Lane, Apt. 2, Fryeburg, ME. 04037.
The Brownfield Community Church Thrift Shop, located at 7 Spring St. will hold its final “Jump into Spring” sale on April 10 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The sales can’t be beat. You can also purchase raffle tickets for $1 each to win a homemade birdhouse.
“Love is like an April day,
Half of sunshine, half of shower;
Right the poets, they who say
Love is like an April day —
Silver lined, deny who may,
Are the clouds that darkly lower —
Love is like an April day,
Half of sunshine, half of shower.”
— Jean Wright
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
