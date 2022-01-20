Met Opera Live in HD will present “Rigoletto” on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. Bartlett Sher’s bold new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy arrives in cinemas on Jan. 29.
The Tony Award–winning director resets the opera’s action in 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber, themselves boasting a combined 11 Tony Awards. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, a commanding artist at the height of his powers, brings his searing portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczala as the Duke of Mantua, with leading maestro Daniele Rustioni on the podium.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.
The estimated run time is 2 hours and 40 minutes. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his Opera Lecture Series on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center Seminar Room.
The lectures, which are free and open to the public, are designed to prepare attendees for the upcoming Live in HD simulcast.
In order to keep their doors open, they will be requiring face masks inside the building.
The box office phone number has changed. The new number is (207) 544-9066. You can also contact the box office by email at boxoffice@fryeburgacademy.org.
The Fryeburg Public Library plans to hold a “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. Join the kind folks at the library for a story time and craft. Kids will receive a special bookmark and a treat. It is requested that everyone wear a mask inside the library.
With the end of winter a long way off, I’m sure many of you are reading non-stop like I am. If you’d like to share your thoughts, you are welcome to join the monthly book discussion offered at the library on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
The group meets in the Weston Room or you can email librarian@fryeburgmaine.org for a Zoom link. February’s book is “The Patron Saint of Liars,” by Ann Patchett, and March’s book is “Come Fly the World,” by Julia Cooke. The discussion group is a great way to read something you might not otherwise have on your book list.
Fryeburg Recreation has once again opened the community ice skating rink. Loaner skates are available inside the new community center lobby if you don’t have a pair of your own.
The hut will not be open this year as there was too much damage being done inside of it. There are also issues with the lights, so the rink will only be useable on afternoons and weekend days.
We are lucky to have such a great place to safely skate right in town. It’s saddens me that the hut had to be closed down. It was always nice to have a place to change in and out of our skates and to warm up. Let’s hope that in the future we can come up with a plan to reopen the hut.
The Fryeburg Town Office will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 24, for maintenance.
I’d like to wish my granddaughter Aria Johnson a very happy seventh birthday whose birthday was on Jan. 20. She is a beautiful, smart girl who loves animals and jewelry and I love her to bits.
I’d also like to send Groundhog Day greetings to my friend Sandra Pendery, who is one of Punxsutawney Phil’s biggest fans. Happy Groundhog Day on Feb. 2. We’ll know soon enough if spring will arrive early or if we’ll have to hang on to winter for another six weeks.
“Old Groundhog stretched in his leafy bed.
He turned over slowly and then he said,
‘I wonder if spring is on the way,
I’ll go and check the weather today ...’”
— Author Unknown, “Groundhog Day.”
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com
