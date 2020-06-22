Since the closure of the Fryeburg Public Library on March 17, due to public health concerns, it had suspended accruing overdue fines for all library items. Now that the library is open once again, overdue fee and fines will begin accruing on July 1. They ask that you return all overdue materials to avoid fines. You may have to park on one of the side streets due to the roadwork on Main Street. Many thanks for your cooperation.
Librarian Jennifer Spofford is still looking for stories and photos to add to the community yearbook to commemorate Maine’s 200th anniversary. I’m sure there are many of you in the community who have stories that would be of interest. Dig through your photo albums and deep into your memories to help bring the yearbook to life. Please send your entries to librarian@fryeburgme.org. The yearbook is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Bicentennial Commission.
Are you familiar with the Fryeburg Age-Friendly Community Task Force?
The Town of Fryeburg, Maine is one of 11 towns that make up the Mount Washington Valley’s AARP Age Friendly Community Task Force.
The mission of the Fryeburg Age-Friendly Community Task Force is to create a community where people of all ages are welcomed and respected; where all are encouraged to participate in the civic and social life of our community; and where everyone can live comfortably in Fryeburg for as long as they wish.
The committee will study six domains: housing, transportation, outdoor spaces, health services, social participation and civic engagement, communication, respect and inclusion.
The Fryeburg Age-Friendly Community Task Force will:
1. Assess current initiatives and resources in the Town of Fryeburg to make it age-friendly.
2. Identify gaps or needs in services, infrastructure or resource availability that hinder the age friendliness of our town.
3. Advise the Fryeburg selectmen and town manager.
4. Promote development of services, infrastructure and resource availability.
5. Cooperate with regional service organizations to fill gaps or needs identified.
Related Area Agencies and Regional Service Organizations
1. World Health Organization’s Age-Friendly World Initiative (extranet.who.int/agefriendlyworld).
2. Mount Washington Valley Age-Friendly Task Force (gibsoncenter.org/mwv-age-friendly-community).
3. Gibson Center in North Conway (gibsoncenter.org).
4. Fryeburg Recreation Department/Doris and David Hastings Community Center.
5. Fryeburg Conservation Committee.
6. Upper Saco Cultural Alliance (USCA).
Members of the committee include Greg Huang-Dale, Jo Ann Harris, Jim Gibson, David Chaffee, Kristen Charette and Peter O’Brien. Thank you all for your ongoing efforts.
Be sure to mark your calendars if you have business at the Fryeburg Town Office as they will be closed on Tuesday, June 30, for Fiscal Year-ending reporting.
If you’re looking for something fun to do, check out Harvest Gold Gallery’s drive-through art show to be held on Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. in Center Lovell, Maine.
Visitors are welcome to drive through and enjoy a variety of works. Some of the pieces on view include paintings by Rebecca Klementovich, wooden sculpture by William Janelle and outdoor furniture by Cricket Forge, among many others.
Visitors will have the opportunity to chat with Bill and Lynda about the artwork on display. It’s been a wonderful experience, especially when everyone has been cooped up.
“It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” — Author unknown
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
