Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments of Western Maine will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection at the Fryeburg Transfer Station on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Latex- and oil-based paints will be accepted at that time. Please keep your hazardous waste in the original container, do not mix. If it is leaking, wrap it in a plastic bag and place in a separate box. Place your secure box in the trunk or truck bed. Remain in your vehicle and trained staff will inspect and remove the hazardous waste. For your safety and the safety of others, smoking is prohibited in or near the satellite collection, this includes your vehicle. For more information, contact AVCOG at (207) 783-9186.
Please remember that the Fryeburg Public Library will be closed for renovations Oct. 27 through the 29. Also, keep in mind that absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be available until Oct. 29 and must be returned by 8 p.m. on election night. An absentee ballot drop box is located outside the town office for your convenience.
The Fryeburg Recreation Committee will be partnering with Lovell Recreation to offer adult fitness classes starting in November at the Community Center. Classes will be held Monday and Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and will run for eight weeks. The cost will be $4 per class or $55 for all eight weeks.
Space will be limited to be sure all participants are able to safely allow for social distancing. They have a maximum participation of 24 and have reserved 12 spots for Fryeburg residents. You may email forms to Rick at fryeburg.rec@gmail.com or drop them off at the Town Office. Payments for the classes may be made directly to Lovell Rec. Health checks and hand disinfecting will take place each day and masks will be worn inside the building at all times.
With Halloween arriving in another week and a half, the Fryeburg selectboard is recommending that door-to-door trick or treating not occur on Halloween. This recommendation takes into account CDC guidance and their concern for the safety of Fryeburg residents.
As I mentioned in my last column, our family has planned a gathering on Halloween that will include games, scary treats, and goodies hidden in the yard. We’ll paint pumpkins with washable paints and try to nibble doughnuts hung from strings. We have plastic eyeballs that the kids will pass in a spoon relay race. One of my granddaughters created a bowling game with decorated Pringles cans and we found a perfectly round pumpkin to use as our bowling ball. We also have a combination of orange and white mini-pumpkins and a handmade tic-tac-toe board. Healthy goodies will be bagged and hidden in the trees for the kids to find.
We’ll be eating European cucumbers shaped into snakes, deviled eggs cut out to look like skeleton skulls, Lychee eyeballs, candy apples and ghoulish punch kept icy cold with frozen skeleton hands. Everyone will dress in their funniest, scariest, or most beautiful costume and hope to win a prize. I can hardly wait to spend this special time with my sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
To top off Halloween this year, we’ll all enjoy seeing the second full moon of the month, referred to as the blue moon, as well as the not-so-enjoyable time change on Oct. 31.
“May Jack-o-lanterns burning bright
Of soft and golden hue
Pierce through the future’s veil and show
What fate now holds for you.
By goblins of the cornfield stark
By witches dancing on the green
By pumpkins grinning in the dark
I wish you luck this Hallowe’en.”
— Postcard from the early 1900s
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
