The Fryeburg Historical Society will host an Italian dinner on Friday, July 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the East Conway Community Hall at 2861 East Conway Road in East Conway. The menu consists of pasta, meatballs, sweet Italian sausage in tomato sauce, Italian bread, tossed salad, along with cream pies for dessert (chocolate, banana or coconut). You can enjoy your meal with friends and family or take it along with you. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. These folks have been working hard this summer to raise money and I encourage everyone to head over to the community hall this Friday.
The Hazel and Owen Currier Doll Museum is open this summer on Wednesday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Sally Whitaker is always willing to open the museum at your convenience.
The Currier Doll Museum is a unique collaboration between a private donor, the Fryeburg Historical Society and the town of Fryeburg, Maine. Ninety-one year old Hazel Currier (who is still alive and well) began collecting dolls in 1970. By the autumn of 2015 her collection exceeded 10,000 dolls and they needed a new home. She approached the historical society about donating the dolls and we accepted her collection with the promise of establishing a museum. The museum and collection now reside in the historic Fryeburg Town House built in 1847 and located at 103 Lovell Road.
A visit to the Currier Doll Museum, with antique furniture and vintage dresses on loan from the historical society, is a unique experience. It has something for everyone. They also warmly welcome civic organizations, non-profits and tour groups. Email Director Sally Whitaker at whitaker9244@roadrunner.com to schedule a private showing. They also book private showings of The Col. Samuel Osgood House which is furnished with antiques, vintage clothing, art, more dolls and a research library. Let them know how they can make your visit educational and enjoyable.
The Fryeburg Fire Department needs new members. To be a member you must be 18 years old or to be a junior member you must be 16 years old and have parental consent. If you have any interest in joining the Fryeburg Fire Department or the Auxiliary, go to the headquarters weekdays and meet with the fire chief, call the fire chief at (207) 935-2615, or contact him by email.
Speaking of the fire department, remember that burn permits are required year-round. With so little rain and windy conditions in the last month, the fire danger is especially high. Effective immediately a fire permit is required for all outside brush burning. Permits may be obtained through the office of the fire chief, from any deputy fire warden, warden’s report or through the Maine Forestry Website. Campfires do not require a permit if burning in a completely enclosed fire pit not to exceed 36 inches in diameter and continuously monitored by an adult. River permits are available at Jockey Cap Store and Swans Falls Campground.
One of my favorite things to do in Fryeburg on Sunday mornings is to check out the Fryeburg Flea Market at the fairgrounds. Ordinarily this weekly market is held inside the front gates, but for the next three weeks vendors will set up in the infield. Drive past the front gate and drive through the underground tunnel. You can park and shop all in one place. There will also be an Airstream camper group set up so you can walk by and wish you owned one. Many of the vendors are locals and this is a great chance to visit as you shop.
“Whether the weather be fine, Or whether the weather be not, Whether the weather be cold, Or whether the weather be hot, We’ll whether the weather, Whatever the weather, Whether we like it or not.” — Anonymous
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
