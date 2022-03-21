In addition to your taxes being filed by April 15, there are a couple of town postings that are also due.
All town roads in Fryeburg were posted as of March 7. This posting will generally extend through April 15. During this time, all vehicles over 23,000 pounds must obtain a permit to operate on a posted road in Fryeburg regardless of temperature. Permit applications can be picked up at the town office or the public works garage. There is no fee assessed with these permits.
Nomination papers are now available and due back by April 15. The select board has two three-year positions and the school has openings for two three-year positions.
Did you know that you can get free at-home COVID tests? Every home in the United States is eligible to order two sets of four free at-home tests. If you’ve already ordered your first set, order a second today. Do you need help placing an order for your at-home tests? Call (800) 232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489). Or you can go to covidtests.gov and order online. Mine came in only two weeks from the time I ordered them.
A community-wide scavenger hunt will take place from April 3 to April 9 to celebrate National Library Week. Pick up and drop off your completed cards for your chance to win a grand prize at any of the Fryeburg, Denmark, Bridgton or Lovell, Maine, libraries. Scavenger hunt cards will be available until April 1 and must be returned by April 11. Winners will be notified on April 13.
The town of Fryeburg is seeking proposals from qualified applicants to serve as town attorney on a contractual basis under appointment by the select board. The town attorney will provide legal advice to municipal officials, town employees, boards and committees, and will represent them in court as may be required.
The attorney will also prepare and review contracts, deeds, leases, ordinances, etc., and reserve and provide opinions for the town on a variety of subjects.
The attorney may be asked to attend select board or other meetings and hearings and will be expected to provide legal assistance in a prompt and efficient manner.
The successful candidate will be licensed to practice law in the State of Maine and will demonstrate substantial training and experience in all areas
Of municipal lawn, including land use, labor and personnel relations, finance, civil and criminal litigation, real estate, risk management and environment.
Proposals should be mailed or delivered to Town of Fryeburg, 16 Lovewell Pond Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037. Bids will be accepted until 4 p.m. on April 28. The bids will be opened at the select board meeting at 6 p.m. on April 28. Proposals must be sealed and clearly marked, “Legal Services Proposal for the Town of Fryeburg.” Respondents must submit an original proposal and five copies. If you have any questions, contact Katie Haley, town manager, at (207) 935-2805.
Fryeburg Academy Theater presents “I Don’t Want to Talk About It,” on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. The one-act play, written by Bradley Hayward, is a series of monologues and short company scenes dealing with everything a teenager faces. These characters confront the challenges they have growing up: rumors, bullying, illness, high school, parents, families and death. This dramedy will have you immersed in the real world of what teens can’t, won’t, and don’t talk about. This show contains scenes around the topics of difficult subjects such as eating disorders, sexual abuse, bullying, death, suicide and illness. It is a recommended audience of older adolescents and adults. Admission is free.
Met Opera Live in HD will be presenting “Don Carlos” on Saturday, March 26, at noon at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on the Fryeburg Academy campus. For the first time in company history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Verdi’s masterpiece receives a monumental new staging by David McVicar that marks his 11th Met production, placing him among the most prolific and popular directors in recent Met memory. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. The estimated run time is 4 hours, 35 minutes.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his opera lecture series on Tuesday, March 2, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center seminar room. The lectures, which are free and open to the public, are designed to prepare attendees for the upcoming Live in HD simulcast. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students.
“Rhymes for April — let me sing
The pleasures of returning spring ...
Fools are made, by far the worst,
On other days besides the First.”
— “April Rhymes,” “The Comic Almanack for 1835,” by William Makepeace Thackeray, Albert Smith, Gilbert à Beckett and The Brothers Mayhew.
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
