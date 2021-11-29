The Parsonfield Seminary has a very special first-time event next weekend. The first annual Festival of Trees will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first floor of Doe Hall will all be decorated with at least 22 trees, sideboards, tables, stairways and mantels, etc. A raffle will also be available. The cost is $5 and under 12 is free. Come out and enjoy the festivities.
Join Amanda at the library on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. to make some cute button-clad Christmas ornaments. Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, or to sign up, give the library a call at (603) 539-5176 or email Amanda at asst@freedompubliclibrary.org.
Don’t forget to stop in to Freedom Village Store’s Holiday Extravaganza on Friday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. for some holiday cheer and refreshments. While you’re there, pick up some unique and wonderful gifts from local artisans for those on your Christmas list. The Freedom Village Store board of directors will also use this occasion to thank Miranda for her service to the store so please join in to wish Miranda a fond farewell as she moves in a new direction.
The Freedom Elementary School and Freedom Food Pantry will also benefit from the store’s holiday festivities. Freedom Village Store will be donating 5 percent of the Extravaganza’s proceeds to the Freedom Elementary School. Elaine Sherry, the school‘s new principal, will join us to meet community members who so generously support the students and staff.
To help the Freedom Food Pantry in this critical time of increased food scarcity, the store is inviting guests to bring non-perishable items to add to a holiday collection bin. Preferred items include soup, baked beans, peanut butter, jelly, cold cereal, hot cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, tuna and canned meats. Non-expired dates required. If you are unable to join in for the extravaganza but would like to donate, you can drop off your food donations prior to Dec. 10 at normal store hours.
Calumet Nation is invited to participate in Holden Evening Prayer on the Wednesdays of Advent at 7:30 p.m. This is a beautiful, 25-minute service which includes singing, prayers, a reading and a pastoral reflection. Calumet is partnering with Nativity Lutheran in North Conway and Freedom Christian Church. Check out calumet.org/advent2021.
Looking for a great holiday movie? Check out the selection at the library or let Chris know what you are looking for and he will try to Netflix it for you and your family to enjoy.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
