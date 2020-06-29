The Freedom Old Home Week Committee is looking for a volunteer for the secretary position at monthly meetings, as well to as manage and promote social and print media. This would include but not be limited to the Old Home Week email, Facebook, Instagram, Freedom Bulletin Board and Freedom columns in local newspapers.
Additional knowledge of other social media outlets would be beneficial. It is not necessary to physically be in Freedom, but have a connection and love for our Village and specifically Ducky Day and Freedom Old Home Week. A monthly Zoom meeting is required. For more information, go to freedomfohw@gmail.com.
Our library is open. New hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for now. Limited numbers of patrons will be admitted at once, so your patience is appreciated. There is a red and green light setting for entering or you may pick up contact free lending materials in the vestibule. Be brief and purposeful. Masks are required for those over the age of 3. You are asked to use hand sanitizer or wash your hands upon entering the building and to say 6 feet apart from others at all times.
The Freedom Beach Club is open with social distancing rules. There are hand sanitizing stations available: the docks and pavilion are unavailable at this time. If you mailed in your application and fee prior to May 31, then you should have received your pass in the mail as they were mailed out on Monday, June 15. As a reminder, application fees after May 31 are $50 for both new and current members. For membership, contact Melissa at melissa.florio@ambixllc.com.
You may want to consider supporting Camp Calumet during this time when summer camp is canceled by joining in a one-day fundraising campaign on Sunday, June 28. You can learn more by going to calumet.org, where online options for donating are available. Or you could mail a check to Calumet at P.O. Box 236 West Ossipee, NH 03890.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
