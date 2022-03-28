On Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Freedom Public Library will be accepting donations of gently used paperbacks to put in the book sale in the front vestibule. They are looking for books that would be popular. The general rule of thumb is if you wouldn't buy it at a book sale, then other people aren't likely to want to buy it at a book sale either. Bring donations to the circulation desk at the library during the designated times. Thank you for any help you can give, and for continuing to support the library.
Mountain Top Music Center's 24 Hours of Music is coming up this weekend at the Majestic Theatre at 36 Main St. in Conway. Some highlights include April 1 First Friday concert at noon, four cellos, admission by donation; tours of the renovated music school, Saturday at 10 a.m. to noon; and string Band kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday night will feature Chuck O'Connor unplugged (modern acoustic music from Austin, Texas, tickets required and on Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be brunch, catered by The Farmstand's Kimball Packard (tickets required). In between, performances by Mountain Top students and alumni will be in the Majestic Theater at 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, all by donation. For more information, go to mountaintopmusic.org/2022-24-hours-of-music.
Join in the fun at ParSem's annual Souper Supper on Friday, April 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is an evening of down home comfort food and music. On the menu is vegetable soup, egg roll soup, country chicken soup, chili, salad, bread, biscuits, rolls, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $12. Under 12 is $5. All proceeds go toward the benefit restoration fundraiser. Music is provided by Steve Decker. Call Freedom's Jan Smith at (603) 539-5233 for more information.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the Freedom Elementary School kindergarten open house/registration will now be on Wednesday, May 4, from 8 to 10 a.m. Call the school at (603) 539-2077 to schedule a visit.
The Freedom Village Store has a new line of scone mixes, including blueberry, cranberry orange, chocolate and maple. Also try some new soups, including Mediterranean lentil, dill tomato or Welsh potato soup, all delicious.
This summer, Freedom Historical Society will offer visitors to the museum an exhibit about businesses that operated in Freedom Village during the period 1880-1920. Much like last summer's recreation of the 1902 millinery and dry goods shop of Mrs. J. C. Ferren, the exhibit will display artifacts and tell stories of the varied businesses of the time that allowed Freedom to flourish: mercantile, blacksmiths, cobbler, grist mill, tanning, manufacturing and more.
Freedom Historical Society is looking for more people to be part of the team putting this together. If you have some hours to share and would like to have some fun between now and June, this is your opportunity. The nature of the work will be done both at the museum and remotely as well, making it super convenient. If you can help out, or to learn more, call Brandy Buttrick at (603) 662-2839.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
