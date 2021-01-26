Remember to order your Girl Scout cookies from Tava and Anya Nicol. The cookies are scheduled to arrive in the valley in mid-February. Go to digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/anya140626 to place your delicious cookie order.
An ice-fishing derby sponsored by the Freedom Firefighters Association is scheduled to take place on Loon Lake on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the boat launch. Registration begins at 6 a.m. and fishing begins at 7 a.m. Adults are $10 and under 16 will be free. New Hampshire Fish and Game rules apply.
The two categories are trout and other legal species. Prizes are based on the largest fish by weight. Adult first place $200 and five Winchester Model 70 raffle tickets. Youth first place $100 and four tip ups. Raffle for Mission SD underwater camera and Jack Trap ice fishing pack included with registration. For more information, call the Freedom Fire Station at (603) 539-4261. New Hampshire COVID guidelines are applicable. There is no alternative date.
Patrick Miele of Freedom House Antiques has been sponsoring a booth at Yankee Resalers, located next to Abbott & Staples on Route 25, to benefit the Lakes Region Humane Society located in Ossipee. When de-cluttering, be sure to keep Patrick in mind to help keep his shelves full, particularly small household and decorative items. You can email Miele at senormiele@yahoo.com or call (603) 539-4815 for more information.
Additionally, you can reach out if you would like Patrick to pick up your items. Patrick has been able to donate to the Humane Society every month with proceeds from the booth so thank you for your contributions. If you don't have anything to donate, be sure to visit the Yankee Resalers, you never know what you might find.
Marion Posner, storyteller, and Kate Vachon, music and sound effects, invite you to a Zoom pandemic-adapted Robert Burns Night on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 5:30 p.m. If you’d like to join in, reply via email to Vachon (kcvachon@gmail.com). An email link will be sent to you shortly before the event.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.