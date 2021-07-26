Join Green Mountain Conservation Group Water Quality Coordinator Jill Emerson and Water Quality Resources Assistant Trent Millum will be presenting a program on Zoom on Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m.
Emerson and Millum will share the 15-year water quality report findings for the Saco/Ossipee Watershed Monitoring Program in addition to findings from recent microplastics research. This program will present volunteer-collected, baseline water quality data that give an overall picture of water quality in the watershed.
Green Mountain Conservation Group volunteers have collected water quality information for over 15 years from 28 Ossipee Watershed tributary (rivers) sites. They also will discuss research being piloted this year as part of Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Less Plastic Initiative, funded by the Dorr Foundation and N.H. Conservation Moose Plate Grant Fund, to measure the presence of microplastics in the Ossipee Lake system. Registration link us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvceutrDktEt3GVPfZx7uFfkhvkoLxhPrb
Several aspects of Freedom Old Home Week have been changed this year for obvious reasons, but one event has grown bigger rather than smaller: the Freedom Artists’ Invitational Exhibit when all Freedom artists are invited to submit works for exhibition in the Freedom Gallery during Old Home Week and the weeks both preceding and following our yearly celebration.
The gallery regularly exhibits works of six Freedom artists, however this year is the largest exhibit yet, featuring the work of 22 artists. Come Friday, July 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to meet the artists at the official, celebratory wine and cheese opening in the new, expanded space of the Freedom Gallery (8 Elm Street, next to the church.)
The exhibit will continue Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday and Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Added attractions will include (weather permitting) the incredible art quilts of Susan Vassallo displayed in the driveway on July 30 and 31, in addition to those quilts included within the gallery, and the Galaxy Light Show will be featured on the hour throughout the exhibit. Text or leave voicemail for Barbara at (610) 762-2493 with any questions.
The Freedom Public Library received an ARPA grant to expand their “Library of Things” — games and equipment to lend: a dehydrator, canner and canning tools, folding hand truck, cornhole set, giant Jenga game, metal detector and folding shovel, trail camera, bicycle pump, electric ice cream maker, popup canopy, four pairs of binoculars and six pairs of snowshoes. They already had a projector, portable PA system, shredder, slide projector, projection screen, and a telescope to lend. Come be among the first to use the new items.
Congratulations to the Library’s 2021 Bookmark Contest winners in four age categories: Evan Ingham, Lorelai Desharnais, Ashton Ingham and Sarah Groleau. Bookmarks are available free at the library — come choose one or a whole set.
On Wednesday, July 28, at 10 a.m., the theme for storytime is “Rabbits” and they will have some live bunnies visiting. Also at 10 a.m. is the Writing Workshop for grades five through eight. Previous participation is not necessary to attend. The activity at Fun Friday on Aug. 30 at 3:30 is making fairy houses. This program is for elementary-aged kids; teens are also welcome. Childrens’ programs are outside and held weather permitting, except for the Writing Workshop which meets regardless.
The library is pleased to have the work of Freedom resident Nancy Essex on display through September. Nancy has been a watercolorist for over 30 years. New Hampshire’s beauty inspires Nancy’s artistic vision and is the basis for many of her paintings which she hopes viewers will find inspiring and full of joy. Nancy is a member of the Mt. Washington Valley Art Association and was selected by arts association to be a juried artist.
Essex has made the show a fundraiser for the library in which 75 percent of the purchase price of each painting will be donated to the library. The art on display will change throughout the show, providing a variety of purchase choices.
Many of her classically painted watercolors are currently featured as well as lighthearted acrylic paintings highlighting New Hampshire scenery and several paintings featuring Louie the Library Cat, who has been “on duty” at the library for seventeen years. We hope you will enjoy this exuberant show!
Old Home Week is right around the corner! Some of the offerings include a library pet show, Wildlife Encounters presentation, cribbage and Mah Jong tournaments, bake sale, craft fair, road race, Historical Society and Heritage Commission events, blessing of the animals at the church, and more. The kickoff event this year is the United in Freedom Social on Saturday, July 31, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Freedom Elementary School ballfield.
Bring your own blankets/lawn chairs and snacks and enjoy the music of Steve Blunt and Mango Groove while eating ice cream. Sounds perfect. Go to freedomoldhomeweek.net to learn more.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
