Yay! The library is back to the normal hours. Please visit. Tuesday 2 to 7 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday 2 to 7 p.m., Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are safety protocols in place.
You must wear a mask when you are in the library and sanitize your hands when you enter. Please give each other plenty of space. Although this happens rarely, you may be asked to wait to enter if there are too many people in the library at once. Even though they are open regular hours, they are still putting reserved items in the library's vestibule (door facing the road) which is open 24/7.
Just a reminder that the Freedom Village Store is looking for another member for the board of directors. Please inquire within if you would like to be a part of this community treasure.
The Freedom Historical Society will be presenting a N.H. Humanities Program entitled "Wit and Wisdom: Humor in the 19th Century New England," by Jo Radner on Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This online program is free and open to the public. Whatever did New Englanders do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? In the decades before and after the Civil War, our rural ancestors used to create neighborhood events to improve their minds.
Community members would compose and read aloud homegrown, handwritten literary “newspapers” full of keen verbal wit. Sometimes serious, sometimes sentimental but mostly funny, these “newspapers” were common in villages across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont and revealed the hopes, fears, humor and surprisingly daring behavior.
Radner shares excerpts from her forthcoming book about hundreds of these “newspapers” and provides examples from villages in New England. Members of Freedom Historical Society and the public are welcome and invited to register in advance to receive access information for this entertaining presentation. Sign in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register. For more information, call (603) 733-9307.
Thank you to the community members who helped to clean up Freedom's roads this past Saturday. The roads look wonderful. If only they could stay that way. Sixty bags of garbage were collected along with lawn chairs, basketball hoops, pieces of a roof, and more. Thank you also to Bobby Sue's Ice Cream who generously donated cones to all of the willing workers and to Melissa Florio and Jeff Nicoll for organizing.
Sunnyfield Brick Oven Bakery is back from vacation and ready to bring you your delicious homemade bread again. Log onto the Freedom Village Store website to place your order.
The Freedom Beach Club applications are rolling in at a rapid rate. Remember to send yours in before the May 31 deadline to avoid the late fee. For more information contact Melissa at melissa.florio@ambixllc.com
I recently learned of the passing of Freedom's John Hogan. John was an active community member, involved in the First Christain Church of Freedom, the food pantry, the Masons, the Freedom Village Store and the Old Home Week Committee. Our thoughts are with Mary Ann at this time. A service is being planned for late spring or early summer.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelerinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.