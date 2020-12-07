The Freedom Historical Society 2021 calendar on “Remarkable People of Freedom’s Past” is available and it makes a great holiday gift for friends and family. Calendars are available at the Freedom Village Store, the Freedom Gallery and the Freedom Historical Society on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Or send a check to the Freedom Historical Society for $18 and they will mail it to you. Freedom Historical Society, PO Box 548, Freedom, NH 03836.
The Freedom Committee on Aging is pleased to announce that Freedom resident, Renee Wheaton is now the Senior Resource Coordinator for Freedom. The coordinator is the point of contact for linking Freedom seniors and others in need of services with appropriate resources. Renee will be distributing information, providing opportunities for education and socialization, and coordinating with local officials and agencies. Wheaton can be reached at (802) 424-2074, coordinator03836@gmail.com, or by contacting the Freedom Town Offices.
One of Wheaton’s roles is to assist in finding available resources for a variety of situations. If you are in need of something, Renee is able to research what might be available for assistance and how to obtain the assistance. One of her ideas is keeping your walkways clear this winter.
If you are in need of a bucket of salt/sand please let her know and she can make arrangements for one to be dropped off. If you or someone you know needs assistance setting up a computer or setting up a telemedicine account with your medical practice, she is available to assist with this, too. If the lack of a computer is an issue, that also can be addressed.
The Freedom Village Store is seeking volunteers to help keep the store and the store-to-door delivery service running. Do you have a few hours a month to help out?
The store is currently open Thursday-Sunday, and volunteers are needed to help fill two hour shifts on a weekly or biweekly basis. Weekend coverage is particularly needed.
For volunteer safety, Freedom Village Store is enforcing CDC COVID policies, including masks and social distancing. They have also installed a plexiglass sheet at the counter. A veteran volunteer will help train you and can work with you during your first few shifts. This is a great opportunity to get out of the house for a few hours and to get to know your neighbors.
Freedom Village Store is also looking for drivers to help deliver products as part of their popular store-to-door delivery service. Drivers generally spend about 1-1.5 hours on a weekly or biweekly basis delivering to a defined zone. This is a great way to get to know Freedom better.
Please reach out to Miranda at randasandahl@outlook.com if you can help out.
Camp Calumet is hosting Holden Evening Prayer each Wednesday of Advent. For those who have Facebook, it can be found right on Calumet’s page beginning at 7:30 p.m. For those who aren’t Facebook folks, it can be found by visiting: calumet.org/resources/live-stream.
Although late, I would like to recognize the passing of Lois Nason Taylor Roberts on March 31, 2020. Lois was a longtime Freedom resident, former postmaster and former Sunday School teacher. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery at the family’s convenience at a later date. Our thoughts are with Lois’s family.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
