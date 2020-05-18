Effingham Historic Town Hall-Library building is currently in Phase 1 of a large preservation project, where its historic windows are being repaired, storm windows are being installed, and the electric wiring is receiving an upgrade.
The Effingham Preservation Society will hold an honor system plant sale fundraiser for the Historic Town Hall Project from May 23 to May 25, 2020. For the sale, the plants will be grouped by sun, partial sun and shade.
At the plant sale, self-serve will be in effect throughout the course of the weekend. Not only will there be the aforementioned grouped perennials, but you will also find some house plants and annuals.
Social distancing will be necessary for people at the fundraiser, due to COVID-19 concerns. Thus, donations can be made online with Facebook, with the historiceffingham.org PayPal link or via a check to Effingham Preservation Society, P.O. Box 151, Effingham, NH 03882.
For more information, to donate plants or to pre-order plants contact Vikki at plants@effinghampreservationsociety.org.
Future Town Column items can be submitted to effinghamtowncolumn@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.