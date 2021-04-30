Effingham goes to the polls Tuesday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for town elections, and town meeting will be held May 15 at 9 a.m. (both at Effingham Elementary School) to vote on the town warrant, which is available on the town website: effinghamnh.net.
Meanwhile, today (May 1) is the last day for roadside cleanup. Blue bags and gloves available at the dump; please call in your bag locations for pickup, at (603) 539-7770. The whole town thanks you!
On Saturday, May 29, three historic buildings will be fundraising! Patrons will find beautiful flowering plants, perennials, baked goods and good used books. Come out to support the preservation of our historic landmarks and library programs, following CDC COVID guidelines.
On that day, Effingham Public Library will hold a used book sale outside in the parking lot of the Historic Town Hall building from 9 a.m. until noon. Proceeds to benefit library programs, including the summer reading program. Patrons are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance while browsing through used books — hardcovers, DVD's and audiobooks, $1 each; paperback books two for $1. Watch for an announcement regarding donations of used books to the book sale.
Also on May 29, the Preservation Society will hold a perennial plant sale from 9 a.m. until sold out. This annual perennial plant sale is a benefit to support the preservation of the historic town hall/library and preservation society buildings.
Volunteers around town are currently separating favorite plants from their yards and gardens to donate to this successful annual event. Beautify your own neighborhoods and communities while supporting historic preservation.
Message Karen Payne or Effingham Preservation if you have plants to donate, or if you can help with potting donated plants.
Lords Hill Meeting House Plant & Bake Sale with baked goods provided by Preservation Society Bakers is the meeting house's annual Memorial Day Weekend Plant and Bake Sale. All are invited to join in the fun.
After a long winter, and an even longer year apart, the annual Plant Sale will be your opportunity to add that pop of color to your home or start your garden off right. Various individually potted annuals and vegetables will be available besides pre-ordered plants. And members are baking for our bake sale.
Lords Hill Meeting House is excited to announce plans for this year. Go to lordshillmeetinghouse.org to learn more about the meeting house and add their upcoming events to your calendar, and follow the links to join the mailing list and stay up to date for this summer’s planned events (Concert in August by Decatur Creek), projects (window restoration), and all that’s is planned for the meeting house. New members are always welcome to monthly meetings on the first Tuesday. The goal is to restore nine more windows. Stop in and see the first restored window.
Send your Effingham town news to Theresa Swanick at effinghamtowncolumn@gmail.com.
