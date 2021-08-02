A huge welcome back to our beautiful Little White Church. On July 24, about 60 people gathered in our favorite landmark to celebrate our outstanding new steeple and the newly restored Steinway piano. Two women from the N.H. Preservation Alliance spoke to us all about the work that has been done in our church, and presented a plaque to Selectman, Joyce Blue, and pianist Dana Cunningham. Huge kudos to premier carpenter, Thomas Costello, and his team for rebuilding our lovely steeple, whose bell was rung in December 2020, after the steeple was taken down due to deterioration in June 2019. Everyone in Eaton is so proud of the work.
Afterward, Cunningham sat down at our gorgeously restored piano and started to play. Well, I can tell you that the notes resounded all through the church to dazzle us all and show us what has been missing. Just sitting in the pews, looking at the perfect day outside our wavy windows, taking in the new paint, the new stage floor, and listening to that sound, was absolutely amazing.
Ellen Schwindt, a fellow musician, played a wonderful tune and after a special song from one of Cunningham’s albums, they played together: Schwindt with her violin, accompanying Cunningham on the piano. Magic was again created much to everyone’s delight. Thank you ladies for your performances. Smiles showed on everyone’s faces sharing in the the joy and beauty surrounding us.
Church president Ele Border invited the audience downstairs to take part in a real ice cream social, served by townspeople, with blueberries, chocolate and more. All you had to do was take a seat outside under the tent, eat your delicious dessert, and listen to the Mango Groove Steel Drum band entertain us as the breezes wafted around us. Indeed, it was a perfect day to enjoy our special church and each other (oh, and the ice cream). Fabulous.
Linda and Dave Sorensen want you all to know that their blueberries at their farm BerryKnoll, are ripe, sweet and ready to pick. They are $4.50 a quart and their farm is off the Brownfield Road about 3½ miles from the Eaton Town Beach. Come and get 'em. You can always freeze them to make pies or muffins or cake in December when you really need a pick me up.
Kristy Foster-Carbone has recently installed an art show at the Tamworth library, the Cook Memorial Library, in Center Tamworth. The show will be up for all of August. If you are able, make a trip to Tamworth and take a look at her artwork. Many of the pieces relate to books and were completed during the pandemic. There are a variety of pieces from paintings to abstract installations of conceptual art. Kristy would love any thoughts you might share with her about her work.
Make sure to indulge in great food at the Snowvillage Inn, stop by our favorite Eaton Village Store for a delicious breakfast or lunch, clearly a special treat. Speaking of our store, I wish Ruby Armenio a very happy 7th birthday last week. When I say that people say, “What?” They cannot believe Ruby is growing up, but remember, Poppy is now in high school. Amazing. I love you both.
I’d like to wish everyone a very happy August. Enjoy the rest of your summer. I would like to thank the beach guards, Lane Weathers and Suzanne Raiche, for trying to keep our beach pristine. They have told me that they have been finding doggie doo on the beach. No dogs are ever allowed on the Eaton Beach, ever. Why is that so hard to understand? Some out-of-towners crashed our July 4 party and left their trash of dirty diapers on the side of the road. This is not acceptable. Please, everyone, comply with the rules, and we can all share our town land together. Thank you.
A special thank you to Jen and Kevin and everyone up at Snowvillage Inn for another fabulous birthday night. It was perfection!
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
