Good day to you all! I hope you are getting ready to participate in the Town of Eaton’s July 4 barbecue picnic at our Crystal Lake in less than two weeks on Monday, July 4.
Everyone in town is invited and we all love to eat, drink and be merry, so please join us. The famous chefs, Chris Kennedy and Tom Head, will be grilling up hamburgers, veggie burgers (with cheese, of course) and hot dogs and rolls. The party starts at noon and ends when it is done. Onions, condiments like ketchup, mustard and relish will be provided and chips and pickles as well.
We would like every individual and/or family to help fill in our menu: summer salads (so many varieties), hors d’oeuvres (use your imagination), deviled eggs, beans, pizza, spaghetti, any favorite recipe, any and all delectable desserts and anything else you would like to share with us. Bring your own beverage as well. Bring your kids and grandparents to enjoy a great feast and be able to swim in our beautiful lake. What a great day.
I will need some people to help me out Monday around 10:30 a.m. to set the tables, put out all the “silverware,” napkins, cups, plates and condiments. This year, Judy and I bought new tablecloths, which are not plastic or wipeable, but bright and colorful. I will take these home to wash. Thus, we don’t need a stapler for all the tables, maybe just the few where we have to use the old tablecloths. I have a couple of people who have volunteered to help, and I know the Eaton Community Circle always comes to the rescue.
As for clean-up, I don’t believe we can put everything back into the big boxes at the end because it is always so busy. Anyone can volunteer to take the trash to the dump as well.
The tent will be set up on Sunday, July 3, at 5 p.m. We need volunteers for this. It doesn’t take long. John Hartman is the one who tells everyone what to do and when. We will take the tent down on July 5 at 11 a.m. Yes, we need you there too, please. This picnic usually brings us good weather and unless it is pouring rain (or snowing, sorry, I had to throw that in there), the show will go on.
This is a wonderful time for families, neighbors, and friends to get together to reminisce, talk about old times, laugh at jokes, sing along if necessary. We always have a raffle, and I will need two volunteers for this. Let us celebrate always the freedoms we cherish in our great country and give huge thanks to our veterans, some of whom gave everything for our freedoms. How lucky we are and how thankful we should be to live here. We love you, USA.
Midsummer brings two more extraordinary concert opportunities to the Little White Church. On Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. the Little White Church welcomes the return of Village Harmony. This spirited group of teenagers and their international leaders will delight the audience with music both familiar and unknown from all over the world. Then on Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m., Theo Marty (featured recently on the cover of NH Magazine) leads the Akwaaba Traditional African Drum and Dance Ensemble in a performance that will undoubtedly raise the roof of the Little White Church. Stay tuned for more music and events to come. Go to littlewhitechurch.com for more information on all of these exciting concerts.
For the rest of June until July 1, Town Clerk/Tax Collector Heather McKendry will be following her old schedule for us in Eaton. After July 1 her hours will be every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.
Don’t forget that is your responsibility to pick up your own beach passes/stickers from the Eaton Town Hall. You may do that from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m until 3 p.m.
You must show your pass or sticker to get on the beach; remember we are very lucky to have such a beautiful spot to swim and picnic, so do your part and come with your pass or sticker. Lane Weathers and Suzanne Raiche will be our guards this summer. Please be respectful.
Cynthia Estelle (Hurll) Heath passed away June 13 in Franklin. She was born June 8, 1932, in New Bedford, Mass., to Charles and Cynthia (Sprague) Hurll. She graduated from Kennett High School in Conway and later graduated from Concord Commercial College. She married O’Neil “Oney” Heath in 1952, settling in Concord, where they raised their family. She was a woman of great faith and was a member Journey Church in Conway (formally White Mountain Chapel). Estelle had celebrated her 90th birthday with her family just five days before passing. A celebration of life will be held at Journey Church at 15 Hutchins Drive in Conway on July 16 at noon.
A happy belated Father’s Day to all of you dads out there, as well as others who take the place of your dads.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
