Is that really the sun shining out there? What a welcome respite from the dreary, cold, rainy weather we’ve been having this spring. OK, repeat after me: “Sun, sun, sun” and maybe we can change the forecast. You just never know what will happen with a positive outlook, right?
If you dine weekly at the beautiful Snowvillage Inn in Eaton, you need to know that they will be open on Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, but the inn will be closed from April 27 to April 30 to give the staff a well-deserved break. Oh no, where will I go? I used to say this every time the Inn at Crystal Lake closed, too. Enjoy the break and we just have to get more creative in our cooking.
Margaret Hopkins and Chris Nourse will join musician Ellen Schwindt to make some beautiful music together. The concert is planned for Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m. at our Little White Church in Eaton. Admission is by donation, and donations will support the church and the musicians. The program presents a series of sonatas and a set of folk songs from the Slavic world. All are welcome. Masks are suggested.
The Valley Pride cleanup day will be on May 7. Eaton’s sing-up station with be at the Little White Church from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Volunteers can pick up gloves (donated by Memorial Hospital) and trash bags (donated by NH Beautiful) and designate the area they plan to clean. This is always a useful and necessary way to keep our town roads clean, and I hope many will participate. When the clean-up is complete, all can gather at the Hampton Inn from noon to 2 p.m. for a barbecue celebration that will include entertainment, prizes, and a Home Depot craft station for kids. Make sure to bring those kids and grandkids along to remind them to never throw trash out on our roads, beaches or our woods. Be safe and thanks in advance.
Again this year, the Eaton Conservation Commission has funds available to pay part of the cost for Eaton children between the ages of 4 and 16 to attend Tin Mountain Conservation Center summer camps. If interested, contact Judy Fowler at (603) 447-5635 until May 10.
A graveside celebration of life for Don Philbrick will be held on May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Conway Village Cemetery. The Philbrick family would like to invite everyone over to their house afterward for pizza. This will be a wonderful way to honor Don, who did so much for this town, and then you can enjoy talking to the family in their home at the end of Crystal Lake Road.
It is back! Everyone’s favorite event, Kayaks and Casseroles, is on for Saturday, May 14, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Come to the Eaton Beach on Crystal Lake with your kayak or other floating device on Saturday, May 14, at 4:30 p.m. The parade of decorated (or not) kayaks, canoes, etc., will begin at 5 p.m. We will paddle across the lake, beach our transportation, walk to the Little White Church, and enjoy a potluck super around 6 p.m. Feel free to bring a side dish or side salad. Potluck items can be dropped off at church before launch time. All are welcome. Come just for dinner if you prefer.
I would like to congratulate Eaton resident Linda Barton for her new position as APRN, MSN, CCRN Hospitalist at the Littleton Regional Hospital. Previously, she was an an ICU staff nurse. Recently, Barton was developing and delivering care plans to acute and critical patients at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. Way to go, Linda, and we love you!
Please do yourself a favor and come down to the Eaton Village Store this week for lunch (breakfast, too) for soups, subs (two sizes), French dip au jus, wonderful hamburger and chicken offerings, or just listen to Bill tell jokes. He had Rose and me and many customers laughing right out loud last week, and he even has a new joke white board. Don’t miss it.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
