I hope you all had a nice Labor Day weekend and were able to spend it with family and friends.
On Sunday, I did venture as far as Walmart, but didn’t drive anywhere near North Conway. Is anyone going to enjoy driving around on Route 16 next week with hardly any people from other states driving around? Ah, peace and quiet will be the norm, I hope.
Now that the kids are back in school, please be very careful driving around the towns and watch out for all the kids crossing the roads and waiting at corners. I’d like to wish all the kids and teachers the best of luck for this to be a fun, safe, exciting and great learning experience.
Is there anyone out there who doesn’t crave pie and coffee together? Well, Candace Maher has really good news for you: Save the date! Come join Snow Brook Creations at 17 Stewart Road in Eaton on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the second Stop By For Pie event. The event will include an open house at the Snow Brook Creations Art Gallery as well as various art projects for attendees. Of course, there will be lots of pie and the barista, Michael, will be serving various types of delicious coffee drinks.
Snow Brook Creations features paintings, cards, framed prints, 2022 calendars, tiles, and more. The children’s book and coloring book “What If?” will also be available. Masks will be required inside the store. Unvaccinated attendees will be asked to wear a mask inside and outside.
The Eaton Village Store has set their store hours for the fall: Monday through Friday, the diner will be open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. The store itself will be open until 6 p.m. On Saturday, the diner/store will be open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and closed all day Sunday. The post office will continue to be covered while the store is open. Also, please, if you order many packages, come down sooner rather than later to pick them up, as the post office is very small. Thank you.
As I scan Facebook and the Internet in general, I’ve been noticing many reminders of the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. We must never forget the sacrifices made and the lives lost that horrid day. So many people’s lives were turned upside down and after 20 years, some have not quite recovered.
This weekend, please say fervent prayers that this year the day will be safe here in the USA, and all over the world. Remember the lives lost, thank all the people who came to the rescue, and a huge thank you to all Veterans who have played such an important role to bring peace to our world. Amen.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted (603) 447-5635.
