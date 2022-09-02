My column is supposed to come out the first and third weeks of every month. This week is split up, so consider this column the one for the first week of September and my next column will be for Sept. 13, Voting Day actually.
A beautiful celebration of life for Nancy Evans Burns will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Waukeela Camp in Eaton at 1 p.m. This event is not just for Waukeela alums, and the Burns family wants to make sure that Eaton people and other friends are absolutely invited to the gala for the most wonderful NanEB. It is definitely the perfect place to honor our great friend, in a special place in her lovely village. Come to celebrate her life with us all. Bring your smiles and laughter for this woman who gave her love so freely.
Make sure to vote in the New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday, Sept. 13, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. This is a very important election and we want everyone to get out there to vote. Call the town hall to get an absentee ballot or just come in that day, with a mask. Freedom in America is crucial to our way of life here, and it is an honor to be able to vote for your candidates. There is a list of both Republican and Democratic candidates on the Eaton Town Board at the Eaton Village Store.
The second in the Eaton Conservation Commission’s Conservation Conversations will be on Eaton Water Resources on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Eaton Town Hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m. John Magee, fish biologist from N.H. Fish and Game, and Katy Lewis, research manager at Tin Mountain Conservation Center, will talk about trout habitat restoration done here in town. Bob Craycraft of UNH Lay Lake Monitoring program will share his knowledge of water sampling in town, which began in 1996. If you missed the first event on Eaton’s Natural Resource Inventory, contact Dennis Sullivan at dennissullivannh@gmail.com to set up a time to learn more about it.
For the towns of Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Jackson, Madison, Hale’s Location, and Hart’s Location, Sept. 24 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. is the Conway Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This will be held at the Conway Transfer Station, 755 East Conway Road. There is a 10-gallon limit per household. Public must stay inside their vehicle. Local contractors cannot transport waste to this event. What can you bring? From the house: Aluminum cleaners, bug sprays, dry cleaning fluids and spot removers, floor care products, furniture polish, lighter fluid, metal polish, nail polish remover, oven cleaners and photo chemicals. From the yard: Fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, muriatic acid, no-pest strips, pool chemicals and rodent killers. From the garage: Anti-freeze, brake and transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, creosote, gasoline/diesel fuel and wax polish. From the workshop: Glue (solvent based), degreasers, kerosene, paint (lead and oil based), paint thinner/turpentine, paint stripper, paintbrush cleaner, rust preventative, sealants, solvents, varnishes and wood preservative. Save the date.
I want us all to be happy, so I will quote again from the book “14,000 Things to be Happy About,” by Barbara Ann Kipfer: "A very soft old-fashioned teddy bear with plaid paws, ears, and ribbon; escargots, fondue bourguignonne, and a luscious grape dessert; croque monsieur sandwiches of ham and cheese, bananas with rum." (The bear is for the child in us and the others are delicious French food.)
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
