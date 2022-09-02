My column is supposed to come out the first and third weeks of every month. This week is split up, so consider this column the one for the first week of September and my next column will be for Sept. 13, Voting Day actually.

A beautiful celebration of life for Nancy Evans Burns will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Waukeela Camp in Eaton at 1 p.m. This event is not just for Waukeela alums, and the Burns family wants to make sure that Eaton people and other friends are absolutely invited to the gala for the most wonderful NanEB. It is definitely the perfect place to honor our great friend, in a special place in her lovely village. Come to celebrate her life with us all. Bring your smiles and laughter for this woman who gave her love so freely.

