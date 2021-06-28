Yes, the Eaton Fourth of July party will begin on Sunday, July 4, at around noon. I would love to have helpers to set the tables around 10:30 that morning. Also, on Saturday, July 3, we will be setting up the tent at 5 p.m. at the Eaton Beach. We need strong arms and legs and backs, so please come help out. The way this big wonderful celebration runs, everybody who can, please bring a dish to share with family, friends, and townspeople. It could be a special hors d’oeuvre, a sassy salad, a delectable dessert, a cool casserole, stuffed peppers, whatever you choose to share with everyone else.
Our illustrious “burger and dog” chefs, Chris Kennedy and Tom Head, will be serving these up for everyone. We will provide chips, cheese, onions, ketchup, relish, and pickles to put on your hamburgers and hot dogs. Bring a beverage for your group (soda, water, wine, beer, etc.). If it is a hot day, remember that Crystal Lake is right there for you to cool off in, and if you want to play games on the sand, go for it. This is just an awesome celebration of our great nation, and we hope you will take some time to thank our veterans for their sacrifices. Happy birthday, United States of America.
After the big picnic, I will need some volunteers to help wash down the tablecloths and put things away. It doesn’t take long. On Monday morning, July 5, we’ll need some strong people to take down the tent, say 11 a.m.? This party is for Eaton people and their guests. If you have additional questions, feel free to call me. We hope everyone joins us.
Remember that there is new policy from the town Selectmen that prohibits fireworks on all town-owned land. You must be very diligent since it is so very dry out. Also, the Selectmen will meet from 4 to 6 on July 6.
Here are the hours for the Eaton Village Store for this week: they will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. The post office will close the window at noon, but there is a little button to hit next to the window to let Kate and Justin know you need to pick up your packages. The diner food will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (don’t miss out on the Route 153 burger, the veggie burger, the chicken salad wrap or the breakfast burrito. Order your pizza for Friday night by Thursday.)
On Saturday, July 3, the Eaton Village Store will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., serving all day until closing. The Post Office will close at noon. On Sunday, July 4, Eaton Village Store will be serving early for breakfast and close at noon, and they will be closed on Monday, July 5, for the holiday.
On Saturday, July 24, the Little White Church of Eaton (2371 Eaton Road), is reopening with a multi-musical celebration featuring the fully restored piano, played by Dana Cunningham, and Ellen Schwindt and the sultry Caribbean tunes of the Mango Groove Steel Band. The event will begin at 2 p.m. with a short presentation from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance honoring the steeple restoration, followed by piano music in the sanctuary. Masks would be appreciated for non-vaccinated individuals. All are welcome. The Little White Church will have their annual meeting on Monday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Stay tuned to the column for more details.
More in Town News: Potter Road in Eaton from Route 153 to Greeley Road, will be closed from July 12 through Oct. 31 for bridge construction. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Remember to bring your beach passes with youth the Eaton Beach (there aren’t any stickers this year.) Be kind and respectful to our two Beach Guards, Lane Weathers and Suzanne Raiche, who are just doing their jobs.
Snowvillage Inn has been doing a huge business and many thanks to Jen and Kevin, to Josh, Darlene, Brittany and everyone who helps you get a fabulous meal.
Hopefully, the Little Field Farm stand will have their pizza, cookies and croissants back soon. We miss you. You can get eggs and Peter’s brown bread on Saturday.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
