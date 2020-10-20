Are we enjoying all the traffic on Route 153 this weekend? Because they are sliding in a new bridge on Route 16, all traffic has been rerouted to Routes 25 and 153. Actually, right at the bridge, you can take a left, follow that around, take a right and then you’ll be able to join 16 after the bridgework. No, they don’t tell you that, right?
Anyway, I hope you are all happy to still be enjoying the beautiful leaves all over the valley. What luck to live up here and have that beauty all around us. Happy fall, everyone.
The Eaton Conservation Commission is planning a Volunteer Work Day on Foss Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 9 a.m. (rain date is Oct. 25).
Meet at the winter parking lot to carpool, or in the parking lot up at Foss. Bring loppers for cutting saplings and gloves. A few weed whackers would be great. Any questions, call Marnie at (603) 447-3877.
Wasn’t it great to get all that steady rain? I crossed over some rivers recently and they looked normal. Hopefully, our wells have filled up and we can cut down on the conservation of water. I do like the sound of rain pattering down at night on the metal roofs. Hopefully, we will have a nice snowy winter and not such a dry summer. Oh, no, I didn’t actually say that word, did I?
Don’t forget to try the prime rib dinner at Snowvillage Inn on Wednesdays, Oyster Orgy on Thursdays, and their fabulous other dinners for Friday and Saturday. Call for reservations soon at (603) 447-2818.
The Eaton Village Store is still cooking up wonderful breakfasts and lunches Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Also, stop down to Little Field Farm Stand on Route 153 for delicious croissants, their wonderful-secret-family-recipe bread, all sorts of squash and lots of pumpkins.
Fall reminds me of happy times with windy weather, warm jackets, long walks on gravel roads, sipping mulled cider, wool hats, colorful gloves — yes, fall is the best season to me and to so many others. I really did miss Fryeburg Fair though. Enjoy the nice weather.
If you haven’t filled out your absentee ballot, there is still time before the Nov. 3 election. You can go into town hall to vote, of course, but the safety of our selectmen and all the personnel present at the town hall, as well as those people voting, is a risk.
Just make sure that you do vote because in our country, it is one of our most special freedoms to be able to mark your ballot. I will not miss putting all the political ads into your boxes, however.
Speaking of mail, I realize that with the COVID-19 virus around, some of you are hesitant to come into the post office. We have a really small space and with all the ordering done on line, it looks like Christmas already.
Please, come in more often to get your mail, especially if you have ordered large packages. I sometimes have 50 yellow cards out, yes, 50 bundles of mail and/or packages for a small number of boxes.
Please help me out and come see me and Carol more often. Many thanks. We will get through this together.
Don’t forget your masks.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
