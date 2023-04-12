As I am writing this, it is Easter Sunday, and a beautiful one at that, so I want to wish everyone a belated happy Easter. I hope you were able to be with your loved ones, family and friends, and enjoyed this blessed day. When I was young, I used to love all the Easter baskets, the black patent leather shoes, a new dress, Easter bonnets, white socks, chocolates, bunnies, colored eggs, church and a lovely meal with my family.

There will be a Conservation Conversation on Thursday, April 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Eaton Town Hall. Join for a presentation on stone walls by Bob Cottrell, curator of the Henney History Room of the Conway Public Library. The natural landscape of Eaton has been altered over the last hundred years by the presence of people. The history of this is told through the stone walls we see flanking many of our roads and also running through land that was once cleared but has now returned to forest.

