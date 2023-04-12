As I am writing this, it is Easter Sunday, and a beautiful one at that, so I want to wish everyone a belated happy Easter. I hope you were able to be with your loved ones, family and friends, and enjoyed this blessed day. When I was young, I used to love all the Easter baskets, the black patent leather shoes, a new dress, Easter bonnets, white socks, chocolates, bunnies, colored eggs, church and a lovely meal with my family.
There will be a Conservation Conversation on Thursday, April 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Eaton Town Hall. Join for a presentation on stone walls by Bob Cottrell, curator of the Henney History Room of the Conway Public Library. The natural landscape of Eaton has been altered over the last hundred years by the presence of people. The history of this is told through the stone walls we see flanking many of our roads and also running through land that was once cleared but has now returned to forest.
Cottrell will also conduct an outdoor stone wall walk in Eaton from 1 to 2 p.m. the next afternoon, Friday, April 14. What better way to spend the day exploring some of the stone walls of Eaton? Gather at 1 p.m. at the town hall parking lot.
This is the fifth in a series of presentations sponsored by the Eaton Conservation Commission. The series started last July with a workshop about Eaton’s Natural Resource Inventory led by Dennis Sullivan.
In September, we learned about water-quality testing from Bob Craycraft of UNH and brook trout habitat restoration from John Magee of N.H. Fish and Game and Katie Lewis of Tin Mountain.
In November, we discussed forest management with Peter Hagerty and Dan Stepanauskas, our town forester. February found us discussing wildlife issues with Matt Tarr of UNH, Wendy Scribner, our county forester and Dan Stepanauskas.
Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group will be hosting its second annual American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 23, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up at redcrossblood.org and pick a time and note if you are a first-time donor. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in and around our communities. Nationwide, someone needs blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. Save that date.
How about a few items from “14,000 Things to be Happy About,” by Barbara Ann Kipfer? Escaping from an overwhelming department store and buying an armful of daffodils from a vendor on the corner; taking a bowl of berries or thick, fruity yogurt out to the patio or front stoop; an overnight at a nice hotel in the city; or hearing a brooklet gurgling and making bewitching sounds under the snow as it goes to join the waters of the pond.
Happy spring.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
