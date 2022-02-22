The Eaton town meeting voting for Articles 1 through 6 will be held on Tuesday, March 8, at the Eaton Town Hall. The polls will be open for voting from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The business portion of Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8, at the King Pine Base Lodge at 1515 Eaton Road in Madison at 7 p.m.
Calling all townspeople: The Eaton Conservation Commission will be presenting "Town Lands: Past, Present and Future, Finding a Shared Vision for Town Lands" on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and repeated on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Eaton Town Hall with masks or you can Zoom at the following link unh.zoom.us/j/.
This coming Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a dine-to-donate at Snowvillage Inn to benefit the lovely 1844 South Eaton Meeting House. Have a wonderful dinner, purchase tickets for a 50/50/raffle and the possibility to win one of the generously donated items. Come discover the projects that have been happening at the Meeting House and future plans to preserve and protect this gem in South Eaton. Please reserve early at (603) 447-2818.
Chalmers Insurance Group will be holding a food drive for the first quarter of 2022. This will be at Chalmers Insurance Group at 940 Route 16 in Ossipee. Drop off your box in foyer available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Canned and dry/boxed goods are being collected to support our local community members. For more information, call (603) 539-7444.
For the months of March and April, Wendilee Heath-O'Brien of WHOPaints will be exhibiting her paintings at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton. Opening night will be Wednesday, March 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Wendilee is a talented water, pastel, oil and Asian Ink artist whose WHOPaints Studio and Gallery is located in Winter Harbor, Maine.
As an artist, Heath-O'Brien vision is clear with diverse media and styles that are grown from Quaker practices and convey a deep reverence for nature. She calls herself an Interpretive Realist.
“Nature is worth capturing in its raw form, but no matter how ‘photogenic’ one might be, there are always choices,” Heath-O'Brien said.
Owner/Innkeeper of Snowvillage Inn (with Kevin Flynn) Jen Kovach said “Wendilee’s art is stunningly beautiful and her aesthetic is a wonderful match to the natural beauty here at the inn.”
Kovach and Heath-O'Brie have been board members and participants of Designing Women, a Maine/New Hampshire based group. Karen Perry started the organization in Portland, Maine, to bridge art and community, sponsor shows featuring female artisans from New England, and to work directly with organizations who benefit women and girls in the community.
Make sure to save Friday, March 25, or Saturday, March 26, to go to the Fabulous Jimmy Buffett Caribbean Island Party to Snowvillage Inn. Throw off those winter blues and put on your hula skirts and flip flops for a super fun time. There will be boat drinks, an island vibe, and Caribbean cuisine. Make reservations at (603) 447-2818.
Now, many of you know that I taught French and English at Amesbury High School in Amesbury, Mass., for 22 years. One of my former students, Jeffrey Donovan, whom you might remember from “Burn Notice,” will be starring in the “new” “Law and Order,” beginning on Thursday, Feb. 24. Check it out people. He is superb.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
