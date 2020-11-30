In the light of the current COVID pandemic and the difficulties of safe distancing in our beloved church, there will be no winter activities held at the Little White Church. We will all miss the Christmas concerts and the annual Christmas Eve Service which hasn’t missed a year since 1946, where that year it was held at the Rockhouse Mountain Farm barn.
Libby Edge’s father, Rev. James Thornton Lodge, started the service in the barn and then moved to a warmer place the following year, the Little White Church. I absolutely love that little service, with such happy songs, lovely Christmas thoughts, the Children’s Pageant (especially whoever played the cow, the smallest uniform), and the wonderful camaraderie among our family, neighbors, and friends. God Bless and we will all miss our fun, winter activities.
Good news, though. Our favorites Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonan will be performing their Christmas concerts at the Stone Mountain Arts Center as they are better able to provide adequate distancing. The concerts will be presented Dec. 11 and 12 at Stone Mountain Arts Center with limited seating of 50 people each night. Tickets and information are available at stonemountainartscenter.com Don’t miss this memorable event.
The Little White Church will resume holding events in spring 2021 or as soon as we get the “all clear” that it is safe. In the meantime, we are accepting reservations for weddings and private events in the new year and beyond. And you’ll be proud to hear that the new steeple is nearing completion now, and will be shining proudly for all of us. Stay safe and healthy and have a wonderful holiday season. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Little White Church in the new year.
In case you hadn’t noticed, it is getting colder out. Yes, it is winter. Justin and Kate are taking some days off for some rest and relaxation (happy anniversary), so you will not be able to get breakfast and lunch this weekend at the Eaton Village Store take-out window. When they come back, they plan to open the store up more for shopping and ordering take-out food. When I have more details, I will share with everyone.
If you are used to going to Little Field Farm stand for pizza, croissants, lemon tarts, vegetables, wreaths and some wonderfully warm mittens and scarves, you can now go to their on-line store and order. On Saturdays, they will open up to give you the orders. (Nice job on the mittens, Deb). Don’t miss out on these delectable goodies; you will be super happy with everything.
Instead of ordering all your gifts online, shop locally and keep your money in our beautiful valley. Check out all the ads in the paper, and make sure to wear your masks. With COVID spreading, we all need to watch out for each other. Keep your distances, shop when it isn’t busy, but never forget your masks. We can beat this together.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
