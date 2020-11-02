Good morning. I hope all of you vote today because we revere that privilege to be able to vote in this country. Every vote counts and it is your civic duty to get out to the polls and vote. Many people in town have already sent in their absentee ballots, so for the others, the town hall is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Unfortunately, we are not able to partake the wonderful baked goods from our fabulous Eaton bakers and we miss that. Make sure to wear your mask and have your license ready if you go into town hall. Kudos to all the town officials, who have to be there all day, to give people the opportunity to vote in person.
I have some news from Snowvillage Inn in Eaton to share with you all: Along with the famous prime rib dinners on Wednesday nights, Oyster Orgy on Thursday nights and fabulous dinners on Friday and Saturday nights, they are putting on a new meal. On Saturday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., they will be serving a Wild Game dinner with six different courses, including venison, wild boar, and antelope for $75 per person. Reservations are required. Call the inn at (603) 447-2818 soon to reserve or get more information.
Local artists Candace Maher and Steve Kull will be having an open house at Snowvillage Inn this Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Drinks will be available for purchase as you may sample the cheese and cracker tray by the artists. Come support your local friends and neighbors.
What are you doing on Thanksgiving this year? If you’re thinking of Snowvillage Inn, they are now filling up for Thanksgiving Dinner reservations on Nov. 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. Snowvillage Inn is also ordering their takeout Thanksgiving dinner. You must order by Tuesday, Nov. 17, and that pick-up date will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (You cannot get take-out on Thanksgiving Day). Call Snowvillage Inn for more information on soups, rolls, and pies at (603) 447-2818. The Thanksgiving Day meal is definitely my all-time favorite.
Welcome to November. I’m enjoying the cool windy days and we have escaped the snow so far. Time will tell. The leaves are flying off the trees leaving our yards covered. Libby Edge used to love the month of November, because she could see way back into the woods and I have to agree. I used to think it was a bleak month, but not as much now. How about you?
Make sure to get breakfast and lunch at the Eaton Village Store on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Great breakfast sandwiches, with smoked corned beef or pork. Also, go on down to the Little Field Farm Stand for cinnamon rolls, croissants, cookies, and see the new baby calf.
A huge heart-felt thank you to Lane, Colleen and Nancy with their fantastic surprise birthday celebration at the Snowvillage Inn. I had absolutely no clue. I thought lunch was it at Black Cap. It was a dream come true for me to stay overnight with fabulous friends in my favorite room up there. They even let us eat breakfast in our new pajamas! Thank you, Jen, Kevin, and everyone who helped make my surprise priceless. I’ll never forget it.
Dear Alana, you will be in our hearts on Wednesday - we LOVE you!
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.