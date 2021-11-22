The weekend of Dec. 11 and 12 will be a busy day here in Eaton. The first day of the Cookie Tour will be on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Eaton Community Circle will present a Christmas takeout lunch at the Little White Church in Eaton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Email your preorder to fbholmes2008@gmail.com or call (603) 447-4365, and you may pay when you pick your order up. This way the soup/sandwich people will know how much to make. It is possible that if you stop by, you can get an order, but you might not want to take the chance. This is your chance to eat really delicious “normal” food instead of just cookies.
Now, what can you order? Menu: For $5.50, soup or chili served with bread (choice of butternut squash, split pea with ham or turkey chili). For $4, sandwich on pita pocket (choice of egg salad or tuna salad). For $5.50, casserole (choice of ham and broccoli mac and cheese or vegetarian lasagna). Also you may purchase desserts such as cookies, bars or brownies.
By the way, both Snowvillage Inn and the Inn at Crystal Lake will be participating in the cookie tour. Many people sign up a year in advance to try to go to all the inns which offer their delectable treats. This event has grown over the years to a “must do” during the holidays. The inns are beautifully decorated and the experience of visiting each Inn and receiving very special cookies is memorable,” says Jen Kovach, owner and innkeeper at the Snowvillage Inn.
Snowvillage Inn is offering a chance to win free tickets to the Inn-to-Inn cookie tour Dec. 11 and 12. Each Wednesday night people who enjoy locals’ night will also have an opportunity to enter a drawing to win two tickets to this year’s cookie tour. The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Country Inns in the White Mountains provide holiday revelers with the ultimate in sweet dreams at the 24th annual Inn to inn Holiday Cookie and Candy Tour held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of the two days.
Chosen by editors of New Hampshire Magazine as “The Best Sugar High,” $500 of the proceeds from the event will benefit End 68 Hours of Hunger. Established in New Hampshire in 2011, this weekend program puts nourishing food in the hands of school children to carry them through the weekend.
“End 68 Hours of Hunger” is a private, not-for-profit, effort to confront the approximately 68 hours of hunger that some schoolchildren experience between the free lunch they receive in school Friday and the free breakfast they receive in school Monday.
The cookie tour stretches from Jackson to Eaton with nine inns opening their doors to those in search of fabulous holiday treats, recipes and decorating ideas. No inn is more than 15 minutes from the next, with many much closer.
Inns participating in the tour this year in addition to Eaton’s Snowvillage Inn and The Inn at Crystal Lake and Pub; Inn at Ellis River and Wildcat Inn in Jackson; Cranmore Inn, Eastman Inn, and Samuel O’Reilly House in North Conway Village; The Farmstand in Chocorua; and Admiral Peary Inn Bed and Breakfast in nearby Fryeburg, Maine.
The Little White Church in Eaton is pleased to offer two concerts of seasonal music to be performed by pianist and composer Dana Cunningham, together with cellist Max Dyer. The musicians will offer two programs of similar content, the first on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. (the doors open at 6:30 p.m.), with the second on Dec. 12, a matinee performance at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.).
Tickets are available online at danacunningham.com, at White Birch Books in North Conway, and at the Eaton Village Store (at the store only until Dec. 1). Online tickets will not be mailed, but will be held at the door. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required, and seating will be limited to 100 people.
The concerts resume a beloved and long-standing tradition at the Little White Church, which was interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic. The music will feature selections from Cunningham’s beloved Christmas album, “Silent Night,” as well as newer compositions and arrangements, including music released last year (to critical acclaim) on EP “What I Hear.” Both of these albums are available on all streaming platforms as well as on Cunningham’s website.
In addition to celebrating the approaching holiday season and the advent of winter, the concerts will provide the second opportunity this year for the public to enjoy the church’s historic piano. The 1908 Steinway has been recently fully restored thanks to the generosity of the local community.
News from the Eaton Town Hall has the Potter Road bridge marching along to a completion very soon. Keep your fingers crossed for no more rain.
I want to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving Day this year. These past two years have not been easy due to the pandemic, but we need to thank our families, our friends, our teachers, our veterans, our coaches, our clergy, our Police and fire departments and EMTs, our doctors and nurses who all work tirelessly to keep us safe. We all have someone, something to be thankful for, so please use that special word often this whole week. Thank you, everyone in my life!
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
