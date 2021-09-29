The Rev. Rebecca Larson will be guest pastor at the Bartlett Congregational Church this coming Sunday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. The church continues to enjoy special music shared by a small choir under the direction of organist Ellen Hayes. Many Sundays, additional special music is provided by violinist Sandy Hatch playing with Hayes. All are welcome, however we ask people to wear a mask in the church and continue to observe social distancing. Church members are very pleased to see so many friends coming again to share in a service of faith, fellowship and spirit.
Mount Washington Valley Promotions will be presenting Valley Food Fright: Part 2. Based loosely on the Food Network TV show “Chopped,” this version will have a fun fall/Halloween theme.
Here’s how it will work: Eight Valley Promotions member organizations will be in the running to win $1,000 in prize money for their programs. They will choose a chef to represent the organization — professional experience is absolutely not required, just a love of cooking and competitions. The entry fee is $200 per chef/organization. Create a Facebook fundraiser to cover the entry and raise more.
The competition will take place from Oct. 15-19, when the chefs will receive three mystery ingredients, donated by The Valley Originals. They will prepare a hearty fall or Halloween inspired three-course meal incorporating these ingredients. Twists on classics are welcomed.
The chefs will use their own kitchen and base ingredients, and have one day to prepare their meal for presentation to a panel of local celebrity judges. Those judges will be announced soon.
Chefs will record segments of their cooking, and will chat with our hosts during the presentation day. The organizations will each prepare a short statement, as well. The competition will be broadcast later on Valley Vision and on Facebook.
Food will be judged on flavor, creativity, use of the mystery ingredients and overall presentation.
In-person judging will take place at Fire by Wicked Fresh on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. Chefs should arrive with their dishes by 4:15 p.m.
Updates will be posted on the Facebook page Lisa Valleypromos DuFault.
Now that some of our town roads have been freshly paved, and we are no longer slowing down for the bumps and the potholes, remember to maintain a safe speed.
The Bartlett Police Department monitors all of our roads but will be spending a little extra time being visible on the newly paved roads to help us remember to drive safely and courteously. The roads that have been newly paved are Abbott Brook Road, River Street, Forest Ledge Road, Town Hall Road, Mount Surprise Road and Thorn Hill Road.
It is fairly typical for the office of selectmen to first receive complaints about the roads in need of paving, then once paved, to receive complaints about speeders on those roads. The rules of the roads are in place for our safety so please remember to always stop for school buses and to always pull over when a fire, rescue, or police vehicle has its lights on. They are on their way to an emergency.
The road paving has left some gaps between the roads and the beginnings of driveways. Be patient and our Road Crew will be around to fill in those gaps with gravel creating a smooth transition from driveway to road.
In addition to road work during spring, summer, and fall, the members of our Road Crew, under the leadership of our Road Agent Travis Chick, are the ones who are out plowing our roads, day and night, for our safety.
If it snows on Thanksgiving, our plow drivers aren’t sitting down with their families enjoying turkey and mashed potatoes. They are out in their trucks making sure that we can travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house, arriving safely to enjoy our families.
Voters may recall that at our annual town meeting, a bond was approved for the purchase of a new fire engine, pending the approval of a grant. The selectmen were disappointed to hear that the town did receive a portion of the grant, but not enough to cover the cost of the new truck. But Fire Chief Jeff Currier refused to give up. He kept at it and thanks to his efforts, and the efforts of the team he kept contacting at the USDA, and a phone call to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, he managed to obtain the full amount of the grant and a new fire engine will be ours.
The selectmen want to thank all involved, including Amy Walcott, for their dedication and determination. It was a team effort and all effective teams have an effective leader. Thank you, Chief Currier.
Lifelong Bartlett resident Roger Clemons passed away on Sept. 13. No services are planned at this time but something will be planned in the future. If you knew Roger, you know that he loved to tell stories. Every time I would go to the dump he would have a new story to tell. I loved to listen to him.
I hope everyone has a great week, the cooler weather seems to be upon us now. If you have any
Bartlett news that you would like to share, please email me at adeshais18@gmail.com.
